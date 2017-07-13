Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Neuro Spinal Hospital in Dubai to Buy Accuray CyberKnife and Radixact Systems

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Accuray Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAY), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ARAY. The radiation oncology Company announced on July 11, 2017, that it has signed an agreement with the Neuro Spinal Hospital (NSH) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the acquisition of its products, one CyberKnife M6 System, and one Radixact System, thereby increasing the access to these products to the patients in the Middle-East. During Accuray's fourth fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2017, the above deal was entered into a backlog. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Views of Senior Management

Professor Abdul Karim Msaddi, Head of the Neurosurgery and Spine Department, Founder of Neuro Spinal Hospital, commented:

"We are very proud to be the first hospital in the Middle-East to acquire the latest generation CyberKnife and Radixact Systems. We are building on our reputation as a leader in bringing the most advanced medical treatments to the community."

He further stated:

"With these two leading-edge technologies in one location, we can expand our practice to offer personalized treatments to almost any patient who may benefit from radiation therapy."

Commenting on the agreement, Lionel Hadjadjeba, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Accuray, stated:

"We are pleased to work with Prof. Abdul Karim Msaddi and his team to bring our latest radiation therapy platforms to patients in Dubai and we are committed to supporting them in their goal to expand access to advanced radiotherapy. This new agreement with Neuro Spinal Hospital, a renowned neuroscience center of excellence, further demonstrates clinicians' confidence in the value of our Systems around the world."

Benefits of Radixact System

The Radixact System is the next generation TomoTherapy® platform developed to enable doctors to more efficiently and effectively deliver precise radiation treatments to more patients with cancer every day. The Radixact technology integrated the CT scanner with the radiation therapy delivery system. The built-in CT scanner performs daily imaging before each treatment session to determine the shape and position of the tumor. This allows for accurate and precise tumor targeting while reducing the radiation dose to normal, healthy tissue. The Radixact System will be used to treat breast, head and neck, spine, as well as total marrow irradiation.

The Radixact System has been recently deployed across the world. On June 20, 2017, Accuray announced that the University Cancer Institute of Toulouse Oncopole has started providing advanced radiation treatments to cancer patients using the Radixact Treatment Delivery System, the first to be installed in France.

On June 20, 2017, Accuray and Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care, part of the Montefiore Health System (MHS), announced that Montefiore doctors have treated the first cancer patients in New York with the advanced Radixac Treatment Delivery System.

Benefits of CyberKnife M6 System

The CyberKnife M6 System is used to treat complicated neurosurgical cases, including arteriovenous malformations and trigeminal neuralgia, and secondarily for extracranial cases such as prostate, lung, and spine. It provides patients a non-invasive alternative to surgery.

About Neuro Spinal Hospital

Neuro Spinal Hospital provides neurosurgical, spinal, neurological, and orthopedic treatments. It was established in 2002 as the first specialized neuroscience hospital. For more than a decade, it has been internationally recognized as a center of excellence.

About Accuray Inc.

Established in 2001, Accuray designs manufactures and supports radiation therapy and radiosurgery platforms for treatment of multiple forms of tumors. TheCompany offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, United States, Accuray has additional offices in Madison, United States, Switzerland, Hong Kong, China, and Japan.

Last Close Stock Review

Accuray's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $4.70, climbing 3.30%. A total volume of 440.12 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 14.63% in the last one month. Moreover, since the start of the year, the stock gained 2.17%. The stock currently has a market cap of $398.94 million.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily