Aeris Communications: FleetUp & Aeris Work Together to Improve Fleet Management via IoT

Companies collaborate to introduce IoT-enabled logging devices for use by service and distribution companies

MILPITAS, Calif. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FleetUp, the premier provider of electronic logging devices (ELD)/hours of service (HOS) compliance solutions for intelligent fleet management, and Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/), a pioneer and leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced they are collaborating to help service and distribution companies around the world improve their fleet management operations through IoT-enabled logging devices.

FleetUp (https://fleetup.com/) applies big data technologies to fleet management with a patented system that enables companies to maximize profitability, improve driver safety and more effectively comply with current and future regulations. Aeris® IoT Connectivity Services (http://www.aeris.com/technology/aerconnect/) offers many features to provide transportation services with the opportunity to enhance service delivery performance, increase service radius, reduce payroll and cut down on idle truck times.

FleetUp Command FMS (https://fleetup.com/solutions/command/) is a comprehensive fleet management system offering service and distribution companies insight into their operations, empowering them with actionable data to optimize the efforts of drivers, and allowing for maximum revenue while reducing operating costs. FleetUp Command is offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and leverages the power of the FleetUp ELD (https://fleetup.com/solutions/eld-compliance/), the first ELD approved by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association (FMCSA).

Aeris and FleetUp are addressing an important need for service and distribution companies, who have until December 2017 to implement certified ELDs to record HOS as required by a Federal mandate from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

FleetUp will install the Aeris global subscriber identity module (SIM) at the point of manufacture, reducing both supply-chain costs and deployment time. By utilizing Aeris' single global access point name (APN), the FleetUp system can also be deployed anywhere in the world, even in the most remote locations on a simple plug-and-play basis, removing the necessity to configure local network settings.

Supporting Quotes

Sam Lee, Co-Founder and CEO, FleetUp

"FleetUp chose to work with Aeris because their global IoT network connectivity aligns perfectly with our worldwide operations. Aeris' outstanding customer support and account management capabilities also played a key role. FleetUp's intelligent fleet management solutions are intuitive, secure and designed for the needs of fleet companies and their drivers. Because FleetUp is the first ELD registered and approved by the FMCSA, we are filling a critical gap in compliance for transportation organizations that need actionable reporting into operating costs, Hours of Service and more."

Leo Ryu, Operations, Hana Global, Inc.

"FleetUp allows us to have visibility of our fleet -- vehicle health, location and driver compliance. With their regular releases of new features and enhancements FleetUp allows us to stay competitive be more efficient and productive with our deliveries."

Raj Kanaya, Chief Marketing Officer and Managing Director of Automotive, Aeris, and CEO, Aeris Japan

"Aeris is an Internet of Things industry leader, and through our work with FleetUp, we are helping enable service and distribution companies around the world to use IoT technologies and make their fleet management systems more effective and efficient. The combination of Aeris and FleetUp will also allow companies to be compliant with government-regulated mandates."

About FleetUp

Founded in 2013 and based in the heart of Silicon Valley, FleetUp offers a patented, FMCSA-compliant suite of integrated telematics and GPS applications. FleetUp provides service and distribution companies with unprecedented insight into their operations, empowering them with actionable data to optimize the efforts of vehicles and drivers, allowing for maximum revenue while reducing operating costs.

About Aeris

Aeris is a pioneer and leader in the market of the Internet of Things - as an operator of end-to-end IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) services and as a technology provider enabling other operators to build profitable IoT businesses. Among our customers are the most demanding users of IoT services today, including Hyundai, Acura, Rand McNally, Leica, and Sprint. Through our technology platform and dedicated IoT and M2M services, we strive to fundamentally improve their businesses - by dramatically reducing costs, improving operational efficiency, reducing time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams.

