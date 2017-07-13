Global Antibiotics Technologies, Markets, Competitors and Opportunities 2017-2022: The Quest for New Super Drugs

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Antibiotics: the Quest for New Super Drugs: Technologies, Markets, Competitors and Opportunities: 2017-2022 Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Antibiotics are drugs used to treat infections that are caused by bacteria. The introduction of antibiotics is recognized as one of the most transformative events in medicine. Prior to the introduction of the first antibiotics in the 1930s and 1940s, bacterial infections were often fatal, and invasive surgery was accompanied by a high risk of infectious complications.
Today, antibiotics are used routinely to treat and prevent infection. However, drug- and multi-drug-resistant bacterial strains pose a serious threat in the clinical setting as they directly contribute to an increase in morbidity and mortality, as compared to the underlying disease itself. Due to antibiotic resistance, new antibiotic super drugs are desperately needed to fight infections like MRSA, CRE, ESBLs and C. difficile. And that is beyond dealing with diseases like drug-resistant Gonorrhea, which affects an estimated 78 million people globally, or TB, which affects 10 million people worldwide, or even the 1 million+ people in the U.S. who get hospitalized with Pneumonia annually. Or bioweapons like Anthrax. Unfortunately, it is hard to discover new antibiotics.
Further compounding the problem, from approximately 20 traditional pharmaceutical companies investing in antibiotic research in the 1980s, there are now only five with significant active internal research programs. As a result, most novel antibiotic development is now being conducted by small biotech companies.
Over the last few years there has been a growing realization among the various stakeholders (Industry players, governments, authorities and medical charities) that something needs to be done to address the issues impacting antibiotic R&D, and avoid the looming socio-economic burden of antimicrobial resistance.
Current antibiotics work now, for the most part. But if an epidemic of one of the multi-drug-resistant strains rapidly spreading across the globe happens, it will be too late to start funding the discovery of new antibiotics. The need to invest is now, so there are options when the inevitable next black death appears. This report addresses these issues.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
Report Objectives
Methodology and Sources
Statistical Notes
2. Antibiotics Overview
Bacteria Taxonomy
Microbes in Context
Antibiotics Definition
Quest for Super Drugs
Soil Microbes
Antibiotic Categories
Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Bacteria
Static vs. Cidal
Susceptibility, Potency and MIC
Bactericidal Antibiotics
Breakpoint
Efficacy and Safety
Mechanisms of Action
Antibiotic Resistance
Resistance Is Nothing New
Costs of Antibiotic Resistance
Treatment Guidelines
Antibiotic Overuse
ESKAPE
Most Common Infections
Antibiotic Resistance Prevention
National Action Plan for Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria
BARDA and NIAID Budgets
Presidential Advisory Council
United Kingdom Review on Antimicrobial Resistance
Margolis Center for Health Policy
GAIN Act
21st Century Cures Act
MRSA on the Decline
CRE Poses an Urgent Threat
Failure Rate High
Global Problem
U.S. Cases
Carbapenems Use Increasing
ESBLs Pose a Serious Threat
New Delhi Metallo-Beta-Lactamase
Clostridium difficile
Few New Antibiotics Being Produced
Low NPV
Cost of Trials
New Antibiotics Hard to Discover
iChip
Five Pharma Companies Left
Development Now Done by Startups
Numerous Studies on Situation
Disaster Planning
Path Forward
Alternative Is Unimaginable
3. Quest For Super Antibiotic Drugs
Discovery Platform Has Collapsed
New Antibiotic Discovery Process
Rationally Improve Existing Antibiotics
Rediscover Old Antibiotics
Repurpose Old Drugs
Discover Untested New Chemical Diversity
Community for Open Antimicrobial Drug Discovery
Target-Based Approaches
Long Time-Lower Success Rates
Focus for New Antibiotic Drugs Well Established
Dearth of New Antibiotic Drug Classes
R&D Development and Commercial Challenges
Modest Performance of New Antibiotics
Few Big Players Remain
New Key Initiatives
Growing Wave of Activity in Antibiotics
Activity Mostly Led by Biotechs
Renewed Enthusiasm
Antibiotics in Late Clinical Development
Obtaining Investments for New Antibiotics Is Difficult
Startups Believe They Can Find New Antibiotics
Antibiotics Approved in Recent Years
Stewardship
New Antibiotics That Have Received Marketing Authorization
Disappointing Sales Post-Launch
Generic Competition
Beta-lactamases, Cephalosporinase and Carbapenemase Inhibitors
New Cephalosporins
New Aminoglycosides
New Pleuromutilins
New Tetracyclines
New Macrolides
New Fluoroquinolones and DNA Gyrase Inhibitors
New Oxazolidinones
New Fatty Acid Biosynthesis Inhibitors
New Folate Biosynthesis Inhibitors
Defensin-Mimetic Peptides
Other Classes
Old Antibiotics with New Dosing
Ramoplanin
Fusidane
Fosfomycin
Early-Stage Molecules
Analogs of Existing Classes Still Difficult to Develop
New Oral Antibiotics for Outpatients Urgently Needed
New Oral Antibiotics for Children Urgently Needed
Government Incentives Needed
Options Market for Antibiotics
Antibiotics Prize
4. Antibiotics Market
Antibiotics Production Value
Production Value by Class
Quinolones
Cephalosporins
Marcolides
Penicillins
Carbapenems
Tetracyclines
Sulfonamides
Aminoglycosides
Other Antibiotics
Production by Region
Consumption Volume Data
Antibiotic Market Volume
Consumption by Country
Class Differences by Country
Inappropriate Use
Public Health Issues
Applications
Anti-MRSA Antibiotics
Cubicin
Zyvox
Teflaro
Tygacil
Vibativ
Dalvance
Other
Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia
Healthcare-Associated Infections Decreasing
Medicare Part D
Competitive Environment
Large Pharma Exits Antibiotics
Biotech Enters Antibiotics
Antibiotic Deal Making
Competitors
Market Shares
Antibiotic Supply Chains
India and China Antibiotic Supply Chains
Antibiotic Pollution Issues
Chinese Companies
North China Pharmaceutical Group
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group/Inner Mongolia Changsheng Pharmaceuticals
Sinopharm WeiQida
Shandong Lukang Pharmaceuticals
Harbin Pharmaceutical Group
Tonglian Group
United Laboratories
Indian Companies
Aurobindo
Mylan Laboratories Ltd.
Dr Reddy's
Hetero Drugs Ltd.
Orchid Pharmaceuticals
5. Company Profiles
Appendix 1: Antibiotic Classes
Aminoglycosides
ß-Lactams
ß-Lactam Resistance
Penicillins
Carbapenems
Cephalosporins
Fluoroquinolones
Lipoglycopeptides
Lipopeptides
Oxazolidinones
Macrolides
Tetracyclines
Appendix 2: Regulation
Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act
Approval Process
Preclinical Studies
Clinical Trials
Marketing Approval
Foreign Clinical Trials
Approval Letter
Special FDA Expedited Review and Approval Programs
Breakthrough Therapy
Post-Approval Requirements
Section 505(b)(2)
Qualified Infectious Disease Product Exclusivity
