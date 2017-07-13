Global Antibiotics Technologies, Markets, Competitors and Opportunities 2017-2022: The Quest for New Super Drugs

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Antibiotics are drugs used to treat infections that are caused by bacteria. The introduction of antibiotics is recognized as one of the most transformative events in medicine. Prior to the introduction of the first antibiotics in the 1930s and 1940s, bacterial infections were often fatal, and invasive surgery was accompanied by a high risk of infectious complications.



Today, antibiotics are used routinely to treat and prevent infection. However, drug- and multi-drug-resistant bacterial strains pose a serious threat in the clinical setting as they directly contribute to an increase in morbidity and mortality, as compared to the underlying disease itself. Due to antibiotic resistance, new antibiotic super drugs are desperately needed to fight infections like MRSA, CRE, ESBLs and C. difficile. And that is beyond dealing with diseases like drug-resistant Gonorrhea, which affects an estimated 78 million people globally, or TB, which affects 10 million people worldwide, or even the 1 million+ people in the U.S. who get hospitalized with Pneumonia annually. Or bioweapons like Anthrax. Unfortunately, it is hard to discover new antibiotics.



Further compounding the problem, from approximately 20 traditional pharmaceutical companies investing in antibiotic research in the 1980s, there are now only five with significant active internal research programs. As a result, most novel antibiotic development is now being conducted by small biotech companies.



Over the last few years there has been a growing realization among the various stakeholders (Industry players, governments, authorities and medical charities) that something needs to be done to address the issues impacting antibiotic R&D, and avoid the looming socio-economic burden of antimicrobial resistance.



Current antibiotics work now, for the most part. But if an epidemic of one of the multi-drug-resistant strains rapidly spreading across the globe happens, it will be too late to start funding the discovery of new antibiotics. The need to invest is now, so there are options when the inevitable next black death appears. This report addresses these issues.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



Report Objectives

Methodology and Sources

Statistical Notes



2. Antibiotics Overview



Bacteria Taxonomy

Microbes in Context

Antibiotics Definition

Quest for Super Drugs

Soil Microbes

Antibiotic Categories

Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Bacteria

Static vs. Cidal

Susceptibility, Potency and MIC

Bactericidal Antibiotics

Breakpoint

Efficacy and Safety

Mechanisms of Action

Antibiotic Resistance

Resistance Is Nothing New

Costs of Antibiotic Resistance

Treatment Guidelines

Antibiotic Overuse

ESKAPE

Most Common Infections

Antibiotic Resistance Prevention

National Action Plan for Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria

BARDA and NIAID Budgets

Presidential Advisory Council

United Kingdom Review on Antimicrobial Resistance

Margolis Center for Health Policy

GAIN Act

21st Century Cures Act

MRSA on the Decline

CRE Poses an Urgent Threat

Failure Rate High

Global Problem

U.S. Cases

Carbapenems Use Increasing

ESBLs Pose a Serious Threat

New Delhi Metallo-Beta-Lactamase

Clostridium difficile

Few New Antibiotics Being Produced

Low NPV

Cost of Trials

New Antibiotics Hard to Discover

iChip

Five Pharma Companies Left

Development Now Done by Startups

Numerous Studies on Situation

Disaster Planning

Path Forward

Alternative Is Unimaginable



3. Quest For Super Antibiotic Drugs



Discovery Platform Has Collapsed

New Antibiotic Discovery Process

Rationally Improve Existing Antibiotics

Rediscover Old Antibiotics

Repurpose Old Drugs

Discover Untested New Chemical Diversity

Community for Open Antimicrobial Drug Discovery

Target-Based Approaches

Long Time-Lower Success Rates

Focus for New Antibiotic Drugs Well Established

Dearth of New Antibiotic Drug Classes

R&D Development and Commercial Challenges

Modest Performance of New Antibiotics

Few Big Players Remain

New Key Initiatives

Growing Wave of Activity in Antibiotics

Activity Mostly Led by Biotechs

Renewed Enthusiasm

Antibiotics in Late Clinical Development

Obtaining Investments for New Antibiotics Is Difficult

Startups Believe They Can Find New Antibiotics

Antibiotics Approved in Recent Years

Stewardship

New Antibiotics That Have Received Marketing Authorization

Disappointing Sales Post-Launch

Generic Competition

Beta-lactamases, Cephalosporinase and Carbapenemase Inhibitors

New Cephalosporins

New Aminoglycosides

New Pleuromutilins

New Tetracyclines

New Macrolides

New Fluoroquinolones and DNA Gyrase Inhibitors

New Oxazolidinones

New Fatty Acid Biosynthesis Inhibitors

New Folate Biosynthesis Inhibitors

Defensin-Mimetic Peptides

Other Classes

Old Antibiotics with New Dosing

Ramoplanin

Fusidane

Fosfomycin

Early-Stage Molecules

Analogs of Existing Classes Still Difficult to Develop

New Oral Antibiotics for Outpatients Urgently Needed

New Oral Antibiotics for Children Urgently Needed

Government Incentives Needed

Options Market for Antibiotics

Antibiotics Prize



4. Antibiotics Market



Antibiotics Production Value

Production Value by Class

Quinolones

Cephalosporins

Marcolides

Penicillins

Carbapenems

Tetracyclines

Sulfonamides

Aminoglycosides

Other Antibiotics

Production by Region

Consumption Volume Data

Antibiotic Market Volume

Consumption by Country

Class Differences by Country

Inappropriate Use

Public Health Issues

Applications

Anti-MRSA Antibiotics

Cubicin

Zyvox

Teflaro

Tygacil

Vibativ

Dalvance

Other

Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia

Healthcare-Associated Infections Decreasing

Medicare Part D

Competitive Environment

Large Pharma Exits Antibiotics

Biotech Enters Antibiotics

Antibiotic Deal Making

Competitors

Market Shares

Antibiotic Supply Chains

India and China Antibiotic Supply Chains

Antibiotic Pollution Issues

Chinese Companies

North China Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group/Inner Mongolia Changsheng Pharmaceuticals

Sinopharm WeiQida

Shandong Lukang Pharmaceuticals

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group

Tonglian Group

United Laboratories

Indian Companies

Aurobindo

Mylan Laboratories Ltd.

Dr Reddy's

Hetero Drugs Ltd.

Orchid Pharmaceuticals



5. Company Profiles



Appendix 1: Antibiotic Classes

Aminoglycosides

ß-Lactams

ß-Lactam Resistance

Penicillins

Carbapenems

Cephalosporins

Fluoroquinolones

Lipoglycopeptides

Lipopeptides

Oxazolidinones

Macrolides

Tetracyclines



Appendix 2: Regulation

Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act

Approval Process

Preclinical Studies

Clinical Trials

Marketing Approval

Foreign Clinical Trials

Approval Letter

Special FDA Expedited Review and Approval Programs

Breakthrough Therapy

Post-Approval Requirements

Section 505(b)(2)

Qualified Infectious Disease Product Exclusivity



Companies Mentioned



- Achaogen Inc

- Actelion Ltd.

- AstaZeneca plc

- Atox Bio

- Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

- Cempra Inc

- CrystalGenomics, Inc.

- Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Destiny Pharma Ltd.

- Dong Wha Pharmaceuticals

- Durata Therapeutics, Inc.

- Eisai Co., Ltd.

- Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- GlaxoSmithKline, Plc.

- Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A.

- Insmed Incorporated

- KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.

- Merck & Co., Inc

- MerLion Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd

- MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Nabriva Therapeutics AG

- Novartis AG

- Osel Inc

- Otonomy, Inc

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Pfizer Inc

- Polyphor Ltd.

- Rebiotix, Inc

- Roche Holding AG

- Savara Pharmaceuticals

- Sequella, Incorporated

- Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

- Summit, plc

- TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc

- The Medicines Company

- Theravance Biopharma Inc



