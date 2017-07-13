Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - ANSYS Purchases Computational Engineering International

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Pittsburgh based Ansys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ANSS. The Company announced that it has acquired Computational Engineering International, Inc. (CEI), a developer of post-processing and visualized solutions for simulated data, on July 11, 2017. Terms of the deal remain undisclosed. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Commenting on the acquisition, Mark Hindsbo, Vice President and General Manager of ANSYS, stated:

"CEI has a long track record of success thanks to fantastic technology built by a world-class team. By bringing CEI's leading visualization tools into the ANSYS portfolio, customers will be able to make better engineering and business decisions, leading to even more amazing products in the future."

Anders Grimsrud, President of CEI, said:

"We've worked with ANSYS informally for years, but now are thrilled to become part of this great company. Joining ANSYS will give our customers access to the best engineering simulation technology on the planet, and EnSight will help ANSYS users make faster smarter decisions. It's a win-win."

Benefits Incurred

The combination of the physical and digital worlds has enabled ANSYS to offer an advanced approach to the industry as the companies depend upon simulation to develop innovative, cost-effective, and reliable products.

Recent Partnerships

ANSYS and Synopsys (SNPS) signed a partnership deal on June 19, 2017, to integrate ANSYS' power integrity and reliability signoff technologies with Synopsys' physical implementation solution for in-design usage. The deal enabled the customers to accelerate the next generation of high-performance computing, mobile and automotive products.

On May 18, 2017, ANSYS and PTC joined hands to develop a solution that allowed ANSYS engineering simulation technology to be rapidly added to applications built on the ThingWorx, Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform from PTC. As per the release, the development of a connector between these two technology platforms has helped customers to transform raw data into new forms of actionable intelligence.

About ANSYS, Inc.

Founded in 1970, ANSYS, Inc., a global leader in engineering simulation, is engaged in development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, energy, and chemical processing, and semiconductors. ANSYS's product portfolio consists of Simulation Platform, ANSYS Workbench, Structures, Fluids, Electronics, Semiconductors, Multiphysics, Embedded Software, Systems, Three Dimensional (3-D) Direct Modeling and Academic. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, United States.

About Computational Engineering International, Inc.

Computational Engineering International, Inc. (CEI) develops post-processing and visualization solutions for scientific data. EnSight, the Company's flagship product, is a software program for visualizing, analyzing, and communicating simulated data. CEI was established in 1994 and is headquartered in Apex, United States, with additional offices in Germany, China, Japan, and India.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, Ansys' stock rose 1.41%, ending the trading session at $124.59. A total volume of 334.11 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 17.60% in the last three months, 32.28% in the past six months, and 35.65% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 34.71% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 40.36 and currently, has a market cap of $10.65 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily