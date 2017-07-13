Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (OTC Pink: GNPWF), (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has loaned One Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand Dollars ("$165,000.00") USD to PMG-Patriot Inc., ("Patriot") of Miami Florida. Proceeds of the loan are to be used by Patriot to acquire Patriot Property Services, Inc.

Patriot Property Services, Inc. is based in Key Largo, Florida and provides property management services to various Home Owner Associations ("HOAs"). Unaudited results for the prior fiscal year indicate revenue of approximately USD $1 million. This acquisition led by a new experienced management team is anticipated to result in substantial growth for Patriot.

The loan bears interest at a rate of eighteen percent (18%) per annum, and is secured by a charge on the assets of the business. The loan is repayable in 18 equal monthly installments. In addition, Patriot will pay a one and a half (1.5%) gross revenue royalty to Gunpowder. The royalty shall be calculated on the gross revenue of Patriot Property Services, Inc. and be paid on a monthly basis. The royalty shall run in perpetuity.

In connection with the above the Corporation has borrowed One Hundred Thousand Dollars ("$100,000.00") USD. The loan matures in 12 months and bears interest at a rate of eight percent (8%) per annum.

