

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said the supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for Xeljanz, or tofacitinib citrate, an investigational oral treatment for adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or UC, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The FDA has provided an anticipated Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA action date in March 2018 for the sNDA.



The sNDA submission package included data from three pivotal Phase 3 studies from the Oral Clinical Trials for tofAcitinib in ulceratiVE colitis global clinical development program (Ocatve Induction 1, Octave Induction 2 and Octave Sustain) evaluating the safety and efficacy of tofacitinib in patients with moderately to severely active UC.



It also includes data from Octave Open, the open label long-term extension study of tofacitinib in patients who completed or who had treatment failure in Octave.



UC is a chronic, debilitating and often misunderstood inflammatory bowel disease that affects millions of people worldwide. Symptoms of UC can include chronic diarrhea with blood and mucus, abdominal pain and cramping, fever and weight loss.



