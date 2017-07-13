

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported Thursday that its traffic in the month of June, measured in revenue passenger miles, increased 3.2 percent to 4.08 billion from last year's 3.95 billion.



Capacity, measured in available seat miles, increased 4.0 percent to 4.77 billion from 4.59 billion a year ago.



Load factor for June 2017 was 85.5 percent, a decrease of 0.7 points from 86.2 percent a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the second quarter, revenue per available seat mile or RASM is expected to increase approximately 7 percent.



Second-quarter RASM was positively impacted by 1.25 points due to lower completion factor and incentive payments related to the JetBlue co-branded credit card.



