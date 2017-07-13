ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- Managing the HR needs of a company isn't easy or simple. From addressing ever-changing compliance and documentation requirements to urgent and sometimes business-threatening issues, no one professional or business holds all the answers. To help their businesses succeed, HR practitioners need professional support to stay on top of these complicated HR challenges -- and ADP is helping.

Today, ADP® launched ADP Workforce Now® HR Assist, an offering that equips owners and leaders of midsized businesses with access to expertise, on-demand online documentation, and proven best practices to help them address everyday HR issues. With ADP Workforce Now HR Assist, businesses are only a few clicks away from a dedicated team of experienced, certified HR professionals and resources to help them tackle even their most complicated HR issues -- without increasing their own staff or hiring costly consultants.

This additional layer of human support and on-demand forms and documents helps ADP Workforce Now HR Assist stand apart from traditional human capital management (HCM) tools.

"On a daily basis, HR managers are expected to have all the answers to questions on staffing, compliance and best practices," said John Ayala, president of the Major Account Services business at ADP. "In addition, they are called upon to help address serious issues, from sexual harassment claims to EEOC complaints. ADP provides the right resources to help HR professionals quickly address these everyday situations and deliver real value to their firms with confidence. Clients of ADP Workforce Now HR Assist have a hotline connection to ADP whenever they need help."

Early client response has been positive.

Eliza Jacobs, director of Finance and Accounting at Direct Waste Services, Inc., said the solution already is adding value to her company.

"I feel very confident about our daily HR operations now that we have HR Assist," she said. "The entire user interface is easy to navigate and helps us quickly find what we need. We've especially found value in the handbooks and compliance toolkits, which are easy to find and very comprehensive. We also really like the HR Help Desk. If I ever need input from a professional on a pressing issue, I'm able to pick up the phone, call someone, and get the answer I need right away."

HR Assist, which works seamlessly as an add-on with an existing ADP Workforce Now account, includes the following features:

HR Help Desk - Phone and e-mail access to a dedicated support team of knowledgeable, experienced HR professionals to help navigate even the most complicated HR issues. The team is comprised of accredited HR professionals who can help with complex problems.





State and Federal Compliance Database - Information about ever-changing state and federal employment laws and regulations, and access to easy-to-understand summaries to help stay on top of HR best practices and compliance requirements.





HR Forms and Documents - Key HR forms from a central library of thousands of best-practice documents, checklists, forms, policies and downloadable labor law posters. What used to take time to find is now available with a few clicks.





Employee Handbook Wizard - Comprehensive, professional employee handbooks that users can create based on company policies as well as federal and state employment law using online tools developed by ADP.





Job Description Wizard - Customized job descriptions based on an extensive database of pre-defined templates to help speed what often can be a laborious task.





HR Checkups - Comparison of a user's current HR practices against standard best practices to see how the company measures up.

