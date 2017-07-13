NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), a client of NNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication is entitled, "What it Takes to Stand Out from the Crowd in the Legalized Marijuana Space." It highlights multiple publicly traded companies in the marijuana sector, and what these unique contenders are doing to stand out.

To view the full publication visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/takes-stand-crowd-legalized-marijuana-space/

"SinglePoint (SING) offers a compelling and diversified investment opportunity within the marijuana space, and is beginning to demonstrate its ability to generate revenues through strategic acquisitions. While some investors are leery of the risks of the federally illegal marijuana market, it's important to note that SinglePoint at no time touches the marijuana plant. For example, building on its history of payment technologies, SinglePoint -- among other endeavors -- services the marijuana industry via its SingleSeed subsidiary (www.SingleSeed.com), which is engaged in supplying various services to cannabis to dispensaries and has become a hub for dispensaries seeking merchant payment processing solutions and other business tools. SingleSeed also offers payment processing and text message marketing solutions for cannabis businesses.

"In June SinglePoint closed a $1 million company-friendly Convertible Promissory Note with an institutional investor, stating that proceeds from the investment will be used to execute on its bitcoin solution. With this new round of funding, the company is can move forward with its development of a crypto currency solution and continue its strategic acquisitions within the marijuana space.

"Earlier this year, SinglePoint made an investment in Convectium, a California-based provider of equipment, branding and packaging solutions to the cannabis industry. Convectium developed the very first cartridge and vape pen oil-filling machines for wholesale distribution to marijuana dispensaries, and its 710Shark and 710Seal machines -- which are currently sold through the EquipCanna.com website -- can fill and package more than 100 cartridges or disposable vape pens in just 30 seconds. Convectium also operates a consumer brand that includes BlackoutX and HazeSticks products."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile, https://www.twitter.com/_SinglePoint, http://www.linkedin.com/company/SinglePoint and http://www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information, visit http://www.SinglePoint.com or http://www.SingleSeed.com

