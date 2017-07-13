NICOSIA, CYPRUS -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM) (TSX: AYM)

AIM: ATYM; TSX: AYM

13 July 2017

Atalaya Mining plc

("Atalaya Mining" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at 12:00 p.m. (CEST) today at the Rio Tinto Mine, La Dehesa s/n, Minas de Riotinto, 21660 Huelva, Spain.

Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Outcome of Votes Votes Director Vote Votes For against abstained/ withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 92,621,023 Mr. Roger Davey Carried (100%) 226 5,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 92,621,022 Mr. Alberto Lavandeira Carried (100%) 226 5,001 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 92,621,022 Mr. Damon Barber Carried (100%) 226 5,001 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 92,621,022 Dr. Hussein Barma Carried (100%) 226 5,001 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 92,621,022 Mr. Jesus Fernandez Carried (100%) 226 5,001 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 92,621,022 Mr. Jonathan Lamb Carried (100%) 226 5,001 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 92,621,188 Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu Carried (100%) 60 5,001 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra 92,621,022 Lopez Carried (100%) 226 5,001 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 92,621,022 Mr. Stephen Scott Carried (100%) 226 5,001 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

For further information on the Company's activities, visit www.atalayamining.com.

