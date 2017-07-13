Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market 2016-2024

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Nonwoven Disposables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Nonwoven Disposables in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Incontinence Products, Surgical Nonwoven Products, and Medical Nonwoven Supplies. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 98 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj ( Finland )

) Asahi Kasei Corporation ( Japan )

) Berry Plastics Corporation (US)

Freudenberg Performance Materials ( Germany )

) Georgia-Pacific LLC ( USA )

) Precision Fabrics Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Domtar Corporation ( USA )

) First Quality Enterprises, Inc. ( USA )

) Halyard Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( USA )

) Medline Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Medtronic plc ( Republic of Ireland )

) Mölnlycke Health Care AB ( Sweden )

) Paul Hartmann Ag ( Germany )

( ) Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget ( Sweden )

) UniCharm Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Nonwovens

Indispensable to Medical Sector

Increasing Emphasis on Cost Control to Drive Demand for Nonwovens

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand

Developing Countries: Future Growth Opportunities

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Nonwovens

Focus on Prevention of HAIs: A Major Growth Factor

Fiber Technology to Control HAIs

Risk of Pandemics: Sustained Demand for Medical Textiles

Versatility of Manufacture of Nonwovens Creates New Possibilities

Technology Advances Bring in End-use Product Innovations

Developments in Nonwoven Fabrics

Experimenting with Nanotechnology

Plasma Gains Interest in Nonwovens Research

Nonwovens in Place of Foams in Wound Dressings

A Potential Market

Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview

Low Penetration of Incontinence Products: Future Growth Potential

Product Innovation: A Key Trend in Incontinence Market

Product Trends in Incontinence Market

Changing the Look

Skin Care

The Add On Feature

Women Moving towards Need Specific Products

Washable Incontinence Underwear: The Latest Offering

Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base

Institutional Sales Dominate Incontinence Products Market

SCA's Market Position in Incontinence Products Market by Geographic Regions/Countries

Investments in New Lines Galore as Demand Surges

Surgical Gowns & Drapes: Vital for Safe Healthcare

High Penetration Characterizes Developed Markets

Increasing Focus on Reducing Nosocomial Infections Helps Growth

Surgical Masks: First Line of Defense against Infections

2. MAJOR MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Nonwovens: Disposability and Flexibility Provide an Edge over Woven Products

Women

The Major Target Segment

Innovative Products Drive Adult Incontinence Marketplace

Product Diversification Underway

Developments in Airlaid to Help Incontinence Producers

Pre-Assembling Technique of Production for Greater Cost Efficiency

Challenges Posed by Use of Acrylic Acid in Diapers

Disposable Synthetic Gloves Making a Mark

Custom Procedure Trays Pose Challenge to Surgical Gowns & Drapes

Reusables Gaining Weight Due to Environmental Concerns

Dissolvable Drapes to Save Environment

Disposable Vs Reusable Drapes: Suiting the Needs

Technology Enhancement

Need of the Hour

A Penchant for Thinness

Cost

A Key Issue

Cost Issues Put Spunbonded Nonwoven Ahead in Surgical Gowns

Competition in the Spunlaced Nonwoven Market

Increasing Nonwoven Waste: A Cause of Concern

Minimally Invasive Procedures

A Possible Threat

Reusables Emerge as a Potential Competitor

3. GLOBAL NONWOVENS MARKET - A REVIEW



Introduction

Durable Vs Disposable Nonwovens

Spunlace

The Preferred Manufacturing Technology

Spunbound-Meltblown-Spunbound Polypropylene

Another Popular Technique

Rising Popularity of Needlepunching

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction

Production of Nonwovens

Web Formation

Drylaid Process

Spunlaid/Spunbonded

Wetlaid

SMS Nonwoven

Other Techniques

Web Bonding

Chemical Bonding

Thermal Bonding

Mechanical Bonding

Finishing Treatments

5. OVERVIEW OF PRODUCT SEGMENTS



A. Incontinence Products

Incontinence Products for the Elderly

Pads: A Comfortable Option

Panty Shields/Liners

For More Active Lifestyle

Disposable Underwear

Taking Care of Severity

Disposable Diapers

Types of Disposable Diapers

Ultra-absorbent

Superabsorbent

Regular Diapers

Gender-Specific Diapers

Biodegradable Diapers

Use of Nonwoven Technology

Incontinency at a Glance

Types of Incontinence and Features/Causes for Incontinence

Women More Prone to Incontinency than Men

Incontinence among Children

Male Incontinence

Ostomy

An Anatomical Depiction

B. Surgical Nonwoven Products

Disposable Surgical Masks

Disposable Surgical Gowns

C.Medical Nonwoven Supplies

6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Suominen Launches FIBRELLA Ultrasoft Nonwovens for Baby Wipes

Sandler to Unveil Nonwoven Range for Hygiene Applications

First Quality Introduces New Innovations under Dri-Fit Brand

Prolamina Rolls Out Breathable Nonwovens

Avgol to Launch New Nonwoven Fabrics for Hygiene Products

Kimberly-Clark Rolls Out New Bladder Supports

Kimberly-Clark Launches New Performance Surgical Gown

Kimberly-Clark Launches GoodNites TRU-FIT Underwear

Kimberly-Clark Launches GoodNites TRU-FIT Underwear

Kimberly-Clark Rolls Out New Wiping Solution

Ahlstrom Launches TrustShield Surgical Drapes

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Ahlstrom and Munksjö Merge

Hartmann to Acquire Procter & Gamble's Lindor Brand in Spain and Portugal

in and Drylock Takes Over Absorbent Products Business of Presto

Ontex to Buy Hypermarcas

SCA to Exist Indian Hygiene Business in India

First Quality to Expand Capacity of Tissue and owel Manufacturing

Medline Bags Group Purchasing Agreement from Premier for Gowns and Packs

Domtar to Streamline Fluff Pulp Manufacturing

Medline to Supply Underpads and Briefs to HealthTrust's Members

Ontex Acquires Grupo P.I. Mabe

Berry Plastics Acquires AVINTIV

SCA Strengthens Hygiene Operations with Enhancements

SCA Invests in New Production Plant for Incontinence Products

PGI Launches New Brand Avintiv for Polymer Group

PGI Changes Name to AVINTIV

Medtronic Takes Over Covidien

Kimberly-Clark Spins of Healthcare Business

DuPont Divests Sontara® Business

SCA and Vinda Strike Exclusive Licensing Deal for the Chinese Market

Polymer Group to Takeover Providencia

Domtar Acquires Indas

Polymer Group to Invest in Waynesboro Facility

8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kqt63n/medical_nonwoven

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716