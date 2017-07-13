Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market 2016-2024

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Medical Nonwoven Disposables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Nonwoven Disposables in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Incontinence Products, Surgical Nonwoven Products, and Medical Nonwoven Supplies. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 98 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj (Finland)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
- Berry Plastics Corporation (US)
- Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)
- Georgia-Pacific LLC (USA)
- Precision Fabrics Group, Inc. (USA)
- Domtar Corporation (USA)
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
- Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)
- Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Medtronic plc (Republic of Ireland)
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
- Paul Hartmann Ag (Germany)
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Sweden)
- UniCharm Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Nonwovens
- Indispensable to Medical Sector
- Increasing Emphasis on Cost Control to Drive Demand for Nonwovens
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand
- Developing Countries: Future Growth Opportunities
- Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Nonwovens
- Focus on Prevention of HAIs: A Major Growth Factor
- Fiber Technology to Control HAIs
- Risk of Pandemics: Sustained Demand for Medical Textiles
- Versatility of Manufacture of Nonwovens Creates New Possibilities
- Technology Advances Bring in End-use Product Innovations
- Developments in Nonwoven Fabrics
- Experimenting with Nanotechnology
- Plasma Gains Interest in Nonwovens Research
- Nonwovens in Place of Foams in Wound Dressings
- A Potential Market
- Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview
- Low Penetration of Incontinence Products: Future Growth Potential
- Product Innovation: A Key Trend in Incontinence Market
- Product Trends in Incontinence Market
- Changing the Look
- Skin Care
- The Add On Feature
- Women Moving towards Need Specific Products
- Washable Incontinence Underwear: The Latest Offering
- Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base
- Institutional Sales Dominate Incontinence Products Market
- SCA's Market Position in Incontinence Products Market by Geographic Regions/Countries
- Investments in New Lines Galore as Demand Surges
- Surgical Gowns & Drapes: Vital for Safe Healthcare
- High Penetration Characterizes Developed Markets
- Increasing Focus on Reducing Nosocomial Infections Helps Growth
- Surgical Masks: First Line of Defense against Infections
2. MAJOR MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Nonwovens: Disposability and Flexibility Provide an Edge over Woven Products
- Women
- The Major Target Segment
- Innovative Products Drive Adult Incontinence Marketplace
- Product Diversification Underway
- Developments in Airlaid to Help Incontinence Producers
- Pre-Assembling Technique of Production for Greater Cost Efficiency
- Challenges Posed by Use of Acrylic Acid in Diapers
- Disposable Synthetic Gloves Making a Mark
- Custom Procedure Trays Pose Challenge to Surgical Gowns & Drapes
- Reusables Gaining Weight Due to Environmental Concerns
- Dissolvable Drapes to Save Environment
- Disposable Vs Reusable Drapes: Suiting the Needs
- Technology Enhancement
- Need of the Hour
- A Penchant for Thinness
- Cost
- A Key Issue
- Cost Issues Put Spunbonded Nonwoven Ahead in Surgical Gowns
- Competition in the Spunlaced Nonwoven Market
- Increasing Nonwoven Waste: A Cause of Concern
- Minimally Invasive Procedures
- A Possible Threat
- Reusables Emerge as a Potential Competitor
3. GLOBAL NONWOVENS MARKET - A REVIEW
- Introduction
- Durable Vs Disposable Nonwovens
- Spunlace
- The Preferred Manufacturing Technology
- Spunbound-Meltblown-Spunbound Polypropylene
- Another Popular Technique
- Rising Popularity of Needlepunching
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- Production of Nonwovens
- Web Formation
- Drylaid Process
- Spunlaid/Spunbonded
- Wetlaid
- SMS Nonwoven
- Other Techniques
- Web Bonding
- Chemical Bonding
- Thermal Bonding
- Mechanical Bonding
- Finishing Treatments
5. OVERVIEW OF PRODUCT SEGMENTS
- A. Incontinence Products
- Incontinence Products for the Elderly
- Pads: A Comfortable Option
- Panty Shields/Liners
- For More Active Lifestyle
- Disposable Underwear
- Taking Care of Severity
- Disposable Diapers
- Types of Disposable Diapers
- Ultra-absorbent
- Superabsorbent
- Regular Diapers
- Gender-Specific Diapers
- Biodegradable Diapers
- Use of Nonwoven Technology
- Incontinency at a Glance
- Types of Incontinence and Features/Causes for Incontinence
- Women More Prone to Incontinency than Men
- Incontinence among Children
- Male Incontinence
- Ostomy
- An Anatomical Depiction
- B. Surgical Nonwoven Products
- Disposable Surgical Masks
- Disposable Surgical Gowns
- C.Medical Nonwoven Supplies
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Suominen Launches FIBRELLA Ultrasoft Nonwovens for Baby Wipes
- Sandler to Unveil Nonwoven Range for Hygiene Applications
- First Quality Introduces New Innovations under Dri-Fit Brand
- Prolamina Rolls Out Breathable Nonwovens
- Avgol to Launch New Nonwoven Fabrics for Hygiene Products
- Kimberly-Clark Rolls Out New Bladder Supports
- Kimberly-Clark Launches New Performance Surgical Gown
- Kimberly-Clark Launches GoodNites TRU-FIT Underwear
- Kimberly-Clark Rolls Out New Wiping Solution
- Ahlstrom Launches TrustShield Surgical Drapes
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Ahlstrom and Munksjö Merge
- Hartmann to Acquire Procter & Gamble's Lindor Brand in Spain and Portugal
- Drylock Takes Over Absorbent Products Business of Presto
- Ontex to Buy Hypermarcas
- SCA to Exist Indian Hygiene Business in India
- First Quality to Expand Capacity of Tissue and owel Manufacturing
- Medline Bags Group Purchasing Agreement from Premier for Gowns and Packs
- Domtar to Streamline Fluff Pulp Manufacturing
- Medline to Supply Underpads and Briefs to HealthTrust's Members
- Ontex Acquires Grupo P.I. Mabe
- Berry Plastics Acquires AVINTIV
- SCA Strengthens Hygiene Operations with Enhancements
- SCA Invests in New Production Plant for Incontinence Products
- PGI Launches New Brand Avintiv for Polymer Group
- PGI Changes Name to AVINTIV
- Medtronic Takes Over Covidien
- Kimberly-Clark Spins of Healthcare Business
- DuPont Divests Sontara® Business
- SCA and Vinda Strike Exclusive Licensing Deal for the Chinese Market
- Polymer Group to Takeover Providencia
- Domtar Acquires Indas
- Polymer Group to Invest in Waynesboro Facility
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
