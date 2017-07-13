Private equity fund Zouk Capital has invested the funds into Green Hedge Energy UK to support the development of a series of battery energy storage projects set to take shape over the next 12 months.

British renewable energy developer Green Hedge Energy UK has received investment of £30 million from private equity fund Zouk Capital to support the development of large-scale storage projects across the U.K. over the next 12 months.

Green Hedge will focus its efforts over the coming ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...