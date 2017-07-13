

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. jobless claims for the week ended July 8 and producer price index for June are due at 8.30 am ET Thursday. Economists forecast the claims to fall to 245,000, from 248,000 last week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound and the yen, it rose against the euro and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.1414 against the euro, 1.2940 against the pound, 113.17 against the yen and 0.9651 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX