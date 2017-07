CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada house price index for May at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The index is forecast to rise 0.3 percent on month, following an 0.8 percent gain in April.



Ahead of the data, the loonie dropped against its major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.4558 against the euro, 88.76 against the yen, 0.9856 against the aussie and 1.2759 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX