MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- IBEX Technologies Inc. ("IBEX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: IBT) today reported the death of Bernard Patriacca, a long-serving board member and Chairman of its Audit Committee.

"We are extremely saddened by the news of Mr. Patriacca's passing" said Paul Baehr, IBEX Chairman and CEO. "Bernie was a very experienced, competent and diligent member of our Board and will be missed".

Danilo Netto, currently a member of the IBEX Audit Committee, and also Vice President Finance, Avior Integrated Products Inc., will assume Mr. Patriacca's role as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The IBEX Governance Committee, chaired by Robert DeLuccia, will commence a search to fill the vacancy on the IBEX Board.

ABOUT IBEX

IBEX manufactures and markets proteins for biomedical use through its wholly owned subsidiaries IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Montreal, QC) and Bio-Research Products, Inc. (North Liberty, IA). IBEX Pharmaceuticals also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays which are widely used in osteoarthritis research.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.ibex.ca.

Contacts:

Paul Baehr

President & CEO

IBEX Technologies Inc.

514-344-4004 x 143



