Global Smart Sensors Market 2016-2024: Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors, and Smart Load Cells

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smart Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Sensors in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors, and Smart Load Cells. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ABB ( Switzerland )

) Analog Devices Inc. ( USA )

) Delphi Automotive Plc (UK)

Eaton Corporation Plc ( Ireland )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) NXP Semiconductors ( The Netherlands )

) Omron Corp. ( Japan )

) Raytek Corporation ( USA )

) Robert Bosch GmBH ( Germany )

) Schneider Electric SE ( France )

) Sensata Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) SICK AG ( Germany )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Smart Sensors Inc. ( USA )

) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc ( USA )

) Yokogawa Electric Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Sensors

A Prelude

Introduction to Smart Sensors

Smart Sensors Market over the Years

Smart Sensing Improves Manufacturing Efficiencies

Initiating Maintenance Protocols and Predicting Equipment Failures

Sensors to Control, Monitor and Improve Processes

Maintenance of Historical Records, Logs and Regulatory Compliance

Enhance Responsiveness and Fasten Flow of Information

Sending Irregularities and Quality Standards Notifications Automatically

Predictive Monitoring, Analytics and Informatics with Smart Sensors

More Information Quickly and Easily

Rapidly Developing Sensor Technology Landscape

IoT for Analyzing and Unearthing Big Data

The IoT Phenomenon Necessitates Usage of Smart Sensors

Smart Sensors Witness Demand from Various Application Markets

Energy Efficient Miniaturized Sensors in Demand

MEMS

Enjoys Highest Popularity among All Sectors

Outlook



2. REVIEW OF KEY PRODUCT MARKETS

Smart Flow Sensors Market

The Largest Revenue Contributor

A Look into Key End-Use Opportunities for Flow Sensors

Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Smart Flow Sensors

Opportunity Indicator

Smart Pressure Sensors

The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Review of Key End-Use Opportunities for Smart Pressure Sensors

Smart Temperature Sensors

Miniature Temperature Sensors Grow in Popularity

Key Application Areas for Temperature Sensors

Digital/Smart Load Cells

A Budding Market

MEMS Technology Expands Opportunities for Smart Sensors

Wireless Smart Sensors Gaining Traction

Smart Grid Sensors

North America Dominates



3. A LOOK INTO KEY END-USE MARKETS FOR SMART SENSORS

Automotive Market

Opportunities Galore

Weight Reduction of Automobiles to Drive Demand for Light- Weight and Smaller Smart Sensors

Integration of Safety & Control Technologies in Automobiles on the Rise

Bodes Well for Automotive Sensors Market

Critical Role of Smart Sensors in Collision Avoidance Systems

Airbags

A Key Application Area for Smart Sensors in Automotive Market

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Integration of TPMS Drives Demand for Smart Pressure Sensors

Intelligent Sensors for Smart Cars

Deployment of Smart Sensors Capable of feeling the Surroundings

Leveraging Advanced Analytics to Make Systems that Think' Intelligently

Balancing Innovation and Security to Steer the Road Ahead

Opportunity Indicator for Smart Pressure Sensors in Automotive Market

Breakdown of Sales in US$ Million by Region/ Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Penetration of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Automotive Segment

MEMS/MST Application Opportunities in Vehicle Diagnostic/ Monitoring Systems

1. Coolant System

2. Brake System

3. Transmission Fluid

4. Fuel System

5. Vehicle Speed

Projected Rise in Automotive Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for Smart Sensors Market

Opportunity Indicators

Resurgence in Manufacturing/Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Smart Sensors in Production/Processing Activity and Machinery Applications

Process Industries

A Major Market for Pressure Sensors

Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial Position Sensors

Optimizing Energy Consumption in Manufacturing Plants: A Key Growth Driver for Smart Flow Sensors

Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Smart Sensors Predict Machinery Malfunctions

Smart Sensors Ensure Reduced Industrial Emissions

Oil & Gas Industry Presents Strong Growth Opportunities for Smart Sensors

Oil & Gas

A Major Market for Smart Pressure Sensors

Booming Shale Gas Extraction

A Boon for Smart Temperature Sensors Market

Untapped Opportunities for Position Sensors in the Oil & Gas Industry

Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in Wind Turbines

Opportunity Indicator

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Electronic Components

North America, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Inline Electronics Inspection with 3D Smart Sensors

Gocator 2400 Sensors

Designed for Ultra-High Resolution

Blue Laser for Cleaner Profiles

Sensor Firmware Customization

Gocator Emulator

A Virtual Sensor' Testing Environment

Data Processing Acceleration

Increasing Demand for High-End Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boosts Demand for Multi-Functional Sensors

Increasing Usage in Defense, Academic and Aerospace Sectors

Medicine

Another High Growth Potential Market for Smart Sensors

Increasing Use of MEMS Sensors in Medicine

Growing Usage of Smart Sensors in Structural Health Monitoring Systems

Smart Sensors

Improving Lifestyle

Use in Healthcare Sector

Impact of Smart Sensors on the Health Care Sector

Smart Packaging Sensors in Safeguarding Foods and Drugs

Smart Sensors in Pharmaceutical Industry

Sensors in Food and Beverage Sector

Future Applications

Novel Technologies Redefine Market Dynamics

A Look into Key Technology Developments over the Years

Sensors Become Smaller and Smarter

Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects

Conventional Technologies Lose Share to Modern Technologies in Flow Sensors Market

Towards Better Flow Sensors

Technology Developments in Pressure Sensors Market Over the Years

Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market

Silicon Micromachined Low Pressure Sensors Continue to Draw Attention

Isolated Diaphragm Silicon Micromachined Pressure Sensors

End Users Spur Technology Advancements in Temperature Sensors Market

Smart Dust Technology Opens up New Avenues for Smart Sensors

Wireless and Implantable Sensors

A Breakthrough in Medicine

Smart Sensors & Their Use in Thought Controlled Computing' Applications

A Reality or Myth

Integrated RFID Sensors

A Promising Market

Multi-Functional Spintronic Smart Sensors

A Glimpse of the Future

Plug and Play Smart TEDS Sensors

An Overview

Bluetooth Technology Spurs Growth in Smart Sensors Market

Intelligent Products

Ongoing Trend in Process Pressure Transmitter Industry

Smart Adaptable Interfaces Offer Cost Effective Alternative

BiSS

A Low Cost Interface

Additional Technological Breakthroughs at a Glance

Manufacturers Seek Cost-Focused Approach

Growing Applications & Technology Advancements Attract New Players

Customer Service and Specialization: An Emerging Strategy

Smart Sensors

Corporate Security and Counter-Terrorism

Interface Standards

No Longer a Contentious Issue?

IEEE P1451 Standards

Objectives of IEEE P1451 Standard

A Glance at Defined TEDS Formats in IEEE P1451.2

IEEE P1451.3 & IEEE P1451.4

Sensors Market

Competitive Scenario

Flow Sensors Market

Companies in Expansion Mode through M&A Activities

Smart Sensors Drive Manufacturers towards Smart Strategies

Identifying the Appropriate Strategic Move



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Sensors

An Introduction

Sensing Functionality

Technology Used

End Use Applications

Types of Sensors

Flow Sensors

Types of Flow Sensors

Magnetic Flow Sensors

Mass Flow Sensors

Vortex Flow Sensors

Ultrasonic Flow Sensors

Positive-Displacement & Differential-pressure

Application Areas for Flow Sensors

Process Control

Pressure Sensors

Types of Pressure Sensors

Absolute Sensors

Gage Pressure Sensors

Piezoresistive Sensors

Capacitive Pressure Sensors

Optical Pressure Sensors

Major End-Use Application Areas for Pressure Sensors

Industrial Applications

Avionics

Medical Equipment

Automotive Industry

Temperature Sensors

Types of Temperature Sensors

Thermocouple Temperature Sensors

Thermistor Temperature Sensors

Resistance Temperature Detectors

Infrared Pyrometer Sensors

Acoustic Temperature Sensors

Filled System Thermometers

Semiconductor Temperature Sensors

Key End-Use Application Areas for Temperature Sensors

Plastic Processing

Automotive

Meteorology

Food & Beverage

Major End-Use Markets for Temperature Sensors by Type

Position Sensors

Position Sensors in Automotive Market

Other Available Position Sensor Types and Applications

Force/Load Sensors

Product Overview

Force Sensors

Accelerometers

Smart/Digital Load Cells

What are Smart Sensors?

Features of Smart Sensors

Self-Calibration/Self-Diagnosing Capability

Smart Signal Processing

Multi-Sensing Capability

Technology Hierarchy in Smart Sensors Industry



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND INTRODUCTIONS

ams Introduces AS7225 Tunable-White Lighting Smart System Sensor for IoT Smart Lighting

Avnet Silica Introduces New Sensor Node Board for IoT, Smart Sensing and Cloud Applications

Identiv Launches uTrust Sense Temperature Tracker for IoT

Jasco Products Launches GE Branded Z-Wave Plus Motion Sensor & Multi Sensor

Xiaomi Introduces Pebble-size Lunar Smart Sleep Sensor

Heptagon Launches 5 Meter Time-of-Flight ELISA 3D Ranger Smart Sensor

Trimble Introduces Telog® 41 Series IoT Wireless Sensors for Water Monitoring

BIOCORP Introduces Inspair, a Smart Sensor to Convert Inhalers into Connected Devices

NEXT Biometrics Group Launches a New Generation of Sensors for Smart Card Market

ABB Introduces Groundbreaking Smart Sensor Solution Developed Together with Swatch Group

ifm efector Launches New O3D Smart Sensor for Industrial Automation Applications

Heptagon Launches Advanced Time-of-Flight OLIVIA 3D Range Smart Sensor

UV Ray Introduces Digital Smart Sensor for Measuring UV Emissions in Food & Pharmaceutical Sectors

Heptagon Launches Time-of-Flight (ToF) LAURA 3D Ranger Smart Sensor

Helium Systems Introduces Internet of Things Platform to Focus on Sensors for Industrial Applications

Numerex Launches Smart Sensor Interface NXLink for Industrial and Commercial IoT Applications

GreenPeak Technologies Introduces Passive Infra-Red Sensor for Smart Home Applications

LMI Technologies Launches Smart All-In-One 3D Gocator 2320 Profile Sensor



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Reliance Defence Inks Partnership Agreement with LIG Nex1 for Smart Sensors

Eaton and Enlighted Collaborate to Deploy Advanced Sensory Networks in Commercial Buildings

Qualcomm to Take Over NXP Semiconductors

Sensirion Enters into Global Sales Agreement with Digi-Key Electronics

Eaton and NuLEDs Collaborate for Smarter and Securely Connected Buildings

Sensata Technologies Acquires Sensing Portfolio of Custom Sensors & Technologies

FotoNation Completes Acquisition of Smart Sensors Limited of UK

Schneider Takes Over Invensys



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rv6pxc/smart_sensors

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716