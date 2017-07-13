Global Smart Sensors Market 2016-2024: Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors, and Smart Load Cells

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Smart Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Sensors in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Smart Flow Sensors, Smart Pressure Sensors, Smart Temperature Sensors, Smart Position Sensors, and Smart Load Cells. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Analog Devices Inc. (USA)
- Delphi Automotive Plc (UK)
- Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands)
- Omron Corp. (Japan)
- Raytek Corporation (USA)
- Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany)
- Schneider Electric SE (France)
- Sensata Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- SICK AG (Germany)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Smart Sensors Inc. (USA)
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (USA)
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Sensors
A Prelude
Introduction to Smart Sensors
Smart Sensors Market over the Years
Smart Sensing Improves Manufacturing Efficiencies
Initiating Maintenance Protocols and Predicting Equipment Failures
Sensors to Control, Monitor and Improve Processes
Maintenance of Historical Records, Logs and Regulatory Compliance
Enhance Responsiveness and Fasten Flow of Information
Sending Irregularities and Quality Standards Notifications Automatically
Predictive Monitoring, Analytics and Informatics with Smart Sensors
More Information Quickly and Easily
Rapidly Developing Sensor Technology Landscape
IoT for Analyzing and Unearthing Big Data
The IoT Phenomenon Necessitates Usage of Smart Sensors
Smart Sensors Witness Demand from Various Application Markets
Energy Efficient Miniaturized Sensors in Demand
MEMS
Enjoys Highest Popularity among All Sectors
Outlook
2. REVIEW OF KEY PRODUCT MARKETS
Smart Flow Sensors Market
The Largest Revenue Contributor
A Look into Key End-Use Opportunities for Flow Sensors
Healthy Outlook for Flow Meters to Benefit Demand for Smart Flow Sensors
Opportunity Indicator
Smart Pressure Sensors
The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Review of Key End-Use Opportunities for Smart Pressure Sensors
Smart Temperature Sensors
Miniature Temperature Sensors Grow in Popularity
Key Application Areas for Temperature Sensors
Digital/Smart Load Cells
A Budding Market
MEMS Technology Expands Opportunities for Smart Sensors
Wireless Smart Sensors Gaining Traction
Smart Grid Sensors
North America Dominates
3. A LOOK INTO KEY END-USE MARKETS FOR SMART SENSORS
Automotive Market
Opportunities Galore
Weight Reduction of Automobiles to Drive Demand for Light- Weight and Smaller Smart Sensors
Integration of Safety & Control Technologies in Automobiles on the Rise
Bodes Well for Automotive Sensors Market
Critical Role of Smart Sensors in Collision Avoidance Systems
Airbags
A Key Application Area for Smart Sensors in Automotive Market
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Integration of TPMS Drives Demand for Smart Pressure Sensors
Intelligent Sensors for Smart Cars
Deployment of Smart Sensors Capable of feeling the Surroundings
Leveraging Advanced Analytics to Make Systems that Think' Intelligently
Balancing Innovation and Security to Steer the Road Ahead
Opportunity Indicator for Smart Pressure Sensors in Automotive Market
Breakdown of Sales in US$ Million by Region/ Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Penetration of MEMS Pressure Sensors in Automotive Segment
MEMS/MST Application Opportunities in Vehicle Diagnostic/ Monitoring Systems
1. Coolant System
2. Brake System
3. Transmission Fluid
4. Fuel System
5. Vehicle Speed
Projected Rise in Automotive Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for Smart Sensors Market
Opportunity Indicators
Resurgence in Manufacturing/Industrial Sector Boosts Demand for Smart Sensors in Production/Processing Activity and Machinery Applications
Process Industries
A Major Market for Pressure Sensors
Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial Position Sensors
Optimizing Energy Consumption in Manufacturing Plants: A Key Growth Driver for Smart Flow Sensors
Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth
Opportunity Indicators
Smart Sensors Predict Machinery Malfunctions
Smart Sensors Ensure Reduced Industrial Emissions
Oil & Gas Industry Presents Strong Growth Opportunities for Smart Sensors
Oil & Gas
A Major Market for Smart Pressure Sensors
Booming Shale Gas Extraction
A Boon for Smart Temperature Sensors Market
Untapped Opportunities for Position Sensors in the Oil & Gas Industry
Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in Wind Turbines
Opportunity Indicator
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Electronic Components
North America, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Inline Electronics Inspection with 3D Smart Sensors
Gocator 2400 Sensors
Designed for Ultra-High Resolution
Blue Laser for Cleaner Profiles
Sensor Firmware Customization
Gocator Emulator
A Virtual Sensor' Testing Environment
Data Processing Acceleration
Increasing Demand for High-End Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boosts Demand for Multi-Functional Sensors
Increasing Usage in Defense, Academic and Aerospace Sectors
Medicine
Another High Growth Potential Market for Smart Sensors
Increasing Use of MEMS Sensors in Medicine
Growing Usage of Smart Sensors in Structural Health Monitoring Systems
Smart Sensors
Improving Lifestyle
Use in Healthcare Sector
Impact of Smart Sensors on the Health Care Sector
Smart Packaging Sensors in Safeguarding Foods and Drugs
Smart Sensors in Pharmaceutical Industry
Sensors in Food and Beverage Sector
Future Applications
Novel Technologies Redefine Market Dynamics
A Look into Key Technology Developments over the Years
Sensors Become Smaller and Smarter
Nano-Sensor Technology Demonstrate Bright Future Prospects
Conventional Technologies Lose Share to Modern Technologies in Flow Sensors Market
Towards Better Flow Sensors
Technology Developments in Pressure Sensors Market Over the Years
Micromachined Solutions Overshadows Mechanical Sensors Market
Silicon Micromachined Low Pressure Sensors Continue to Draw Attention
Isolated Diaphragm Silicon Micromachined Pressure Sensors
End Users Spur Technology Advancements in Temperature Sensors Market
Smart Dust Technology Opens up New Avenues for Smart Sensors
Wireless and Implantable Sensors
A Breakthrough in Medicine
Smart Sensors & Their Use in Thought Controlled Computing' Applications
A Reality or Myth
Integrated RFID Sensors
A Promising Market
Multi-Functional Spintronic Smart Sensors
A Glimpse of the Future
Plug and Play Smart TEDS Sensors
An Overview
Bluetooth Technology Spurs Growth in Smart Sensors Market
Intelligent Products
Ongoing Trend in Process Pressure Transmitter Industry
Smart Adaptable Interfaces Offer Cost Effective Alternative
BiSS
A Low Cost Interface
Additional Technological Breakthroughs at a Glance
Manufacturers Seek Cost-Focused Approach
Growing Applications & Technology Advancements Attract New Players
Customer Service and Specialization: An Emerging Strategy
Smart Sensors
Corporate Security and Counter-Terrorism
Interface Standards
No Longer a Contentious Issue?
IEEE P1451 Standards
Objectives of IEEE P1451 Standard
A Glance at Defined TEDS Formats in IEEE P1451.2
IEEE P1451.3 & IEEE P1451.4
Sensors Market
Competitive Scenario
Flow Sensors Market
Companies in Expansion Mode through M&A Activities
Smart Sensors Drive Manufacturers towards Smart Strategies
Identifying the Appropriate Strategic Move
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Sensors
An Introduction
Sensing Functionality
Technology Used
End Use Applications
Types of Sensors
Flow Sensors
Types of Flow Sensors
Magnetic Flow Sensors
Mass Flow Sensors
Vortex Flow Sensors
Ultrasonic Flow Sensors
Positive-Displacement & Differential-pressure
Application Areas for Flow Sensors
Process Control
Pressure Sensors
Types of Pressure Sensors
Absolute Sensors
Gage Pressure Sensors
Piezoresistive Sensors
Capacitive Pressure Sensors
Optical Pressure Sensors
Major End-Use Application Areas for Pressure Sensors
Industrial Applications
Avionics
Medical Equipment
Automotive Industry
Temperature Sensors
Types of Temperature Sensors
Thermocouple Temperature Sensors
Thermistor Temperature Sensors
Resistance Temperature Detectors
Infrared Pyrometer Sensors
Acoustic Temperature Sensors
Filled System Thermometers
Semiconductor Temperature Sensors
Key End-Use Application Areas for Temperature Sensors
Plastic Processing
Automotive
Meteorology
Food & Beverage
Major End-Use Markets for Temperature Sensors by Type
Position Sensors
Position Sensors in Automotive Market
Other Available Position Sensor Types and Applications
Force/Load Sensors
Product Overview
Force Sensors
Accelerometers
Smart/Digital Load Cells
What are Smart Sensors?
Features of Smart Sensors
Self-Calibration/Self-Diagnosing Capability
Smart Signal Processing
Multi-Sensing Capability
Technology Hierarchy in Smart Sensors Industry
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND INTRODUCTIONS
ams Introduces AS7225 Tunable-White Lighting Smart System Sensor for IoT Smart Lighting
Avnet Silica Introduces New Sensor Node Board for IoT, Smart Sensing and Cloud Applications
Identiv Launches uTrust Sense Temperature Tracker for IoT
Jasco Products Launches GE Branded Z-Wave Plus Motion Sensor & Multi Sensor
Xiaomi Introduces Pebble-size Lunar Smart Sleep Sensor
Heptagon Launches 5 Meter Time-of-Flight ELISA 3D Ranger Smart Sensor
Trimble Introduces Telog® 41 Series IoT Wireless Sensors for Water Monitoring
BIOCORP Introduces Inspair, a Smart Sensor to Convert Inhalers into Connected Devices
NEXT Biometrics Group Launches a New Generation of Sensors for Smart Card Market
ABB Introduces Groundbreaking Smart Sensor Solution Developed Together with Swatch Group
ifm efector Launches New O3D Smart Sensor for Industrial Automation Applications
Heptagon Launches Advanced Time-of-Flight OLIVIA 3D Range Smart Sensor
UV Ray Introduces Digital Smart Sensor for Measuring UV Emissions in Food & Pharmaceutical Sectors
Heptagon Launches Time-of-Flight (ToF) LAURA 3D Ranger Smart Sensor
Helium Systems Introduces Internet of Things Platform to Focus on Sensors for Industrial Applications
Numerex Launches Smart Sensor Interface NXLink for Industrial and Commercial IoT Applications
GreenPeak Technologies Introduces Passive Infra-Red Sensor for Smart Home Applications
LMI Technologies Launches Smart All-In-One 3D Gocator 2320 Profile Sensor
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Reliance Defence Inks Partnership Agreement with LIG Nex1 for Smart Sensors
Eaton and Enlighted Collaborate to Deploy Advanced Sensory Networks in Commercial Buildings
Qualcomm to Take Over NXP Semiconductors
Sensirion Enters into Global Sales Agreement with Digi-Key Electronics
Eaton and NuLEDs Collaborate for Smarter and Securely Connected Buildings
Sensata Technologies Acquires Sensing Portfolio of Custom Sensors & Technologies
FotoNation Completes Acquisition of Smart Sensors Limited of UK
Schneider Takes Over Invensys
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
