EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Toy maker Mattel Inc. (MAT) is looking to replace its long-serving Chief Financial Officer Kevin Farr, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.



Mattel's new Chief Executive Margo Georgiadis is attempting to reshape the company's senior management team. Mattel has retained an executive search firm to find a replacement for Farr, who has been the company's CFO for the past seventeen years.



