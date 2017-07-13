GAM Holding AG / Invitation 2017 Half-Year Results of GAM Holding AG . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View Online (http://marketing.gam.com/Content/ContinentalEurope/Email-Marketing/documents/HYR2017_Online.html)

Thursday, 3 August 2017, 9:00am (CET) - presentation for media, analysts and investors

Dear Sir/Madam

GAM cordially invites you to participate in the presentation of its 2017 half-year results which will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 3 August 2017

Time: 9:00am CET (8:00am GMT, 3:00am EST)

New location: Renaissance Zurich Tower Hotel, Room Bavaria AB, 1st floor, Turbinenstrasse 20, 8005 Zurich

The results will be presented by Alexander Friedman, Group CEO, and Richard McNamara, Group CFO.

Please indicate if you would like to attend the presentation by completing and returning the attached registration form (https://marketing.gam.com/Content/ContinentalEurope/Email-Marketing/documents/GAM_Holding_Registration_HY2017.docx) or by replying to this email (mailto:media@gam.com'subject=Registration%20-%202017%20Half-Year%20Results%20of%20GAM%20Holding%20AG) invitation by 22 July 2017.

Telephone dial-in facilities and a live webcast will be available for those who are unable to attend the event.

Detailed information on the 2017 half-year results of GAM will be available on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com/) from 7:00am CET on Thursday, 3 August 2017.

Kind regards,

Elena Logutenkova

Media Relations

GAM Holding AG Patrick Zuppiger

Investor Relations

GAM Holding AG

To listen in to the presentation by telephone: UK Free Phone 0800 279 5004 UK Local +44 (0) 20 3427 1903 USA Free Phone 1877 280 2296 Switzerland Local +41 (0) 44 580 7215 Germany Local +49 (0) 69 2222 10628



Please provide the code 2511011 when requested. Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation in order to register. Telephone participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Presentation playback: UK Local +44 (0) 207 984 7568 USA Local 888 203 1112 Switzerland Local +41 0) 22 567 5709 Germany Local +49 (0) 69 2000 1800



Please enter the code 2511011 when requested. This playback facility will be available after the presentation until 5 August 2017 at 1:30pm CET.

To watch the webcast of the presentation:

The webcast will be accessible, both live and as a replay, on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com/), along with the accompanying presentation slides. Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.

Investor distribution list:

If you wish to be removed from the distribution list, please email us at media@gam.com (mailto:media@gam.com'subject=Unsubscribe%20-%202017%20Half-Year%20Results%20of%20GAM%20Holding%20AG)