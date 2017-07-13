sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GAM Holding AG: Invitation 2017 Half-Year Results of GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG / Invitation 2017 Half-Year Results of GAM Holding AG . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View Online (http://marketing.gam.com/Content/ContinentalEurope/Email-Marketing/documents/HYR2017_Online.html)

2017 Half-Year Results GAM Holding AG

https://microsites.gam.com/publications/emails/images/New_GAM_Logo.jpg

Thursday, 3 August 2017, 9:00am (CET) - presentation for media, analysts and investors

Dear Sir/Madam

GAM cordially invites you to participate in the presentation of its 2017 half-year results which will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 3 August 2017
Time: 9:00am CET (8:00am GMT, 3:00am EST)
New location: Renaissance Zurich Tower Hotel, Room Bavaria AB, 1st floor, Turbinenstrasse 20, 8005 Zurich

The results will be presented by Alexander Friedman, Group CEO, and Richard McNamara, Group CFO.

Please indicate if you would like to attend the presentation by completing and returning the attached registration form (https://marketing.gam.com/Content/ContinentalEurope/Email-Marketing/documents/GAM_Holding_Registration_HY2017.docx) or by replying to this email (mailto:media@gam.com'subject=Registration%20-%202017%20Half-Year%20Results%20of%20GAM%20Holding%20AG) invitation by 22 July 2017.

Telephone dial-in facilities and a live webcast will be available for those who are unable to attend the event.

Detailed information on the 2017 half-year results of GAM will be available on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com/) from 7:00am CET on Thursday, 3 August 2017.

Kind regards,

Elena Logutenkova
Media Relations
GAM Holding AG		 Patrick Zuppiger
Investor Relations
GAM Holding AG

https://microsites.gam.com/publications/emails/images/New_GAM_Logo.jpg

To listen in to the presentation by telephone:
UK Free Phone 0800 279 5004
UK Local +44 (0) 20 3427 1903
USA Free Phone 1877 280 2296
Switzerland Local +41 (0) 44 580 7215
Germany Local +49 (0) 69 2222 10628

   
Please provide the code 2511011 when requested. Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation in order to register. Telephone participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Presentation playback:
UK Local +44 (0) 207 984 7568
USA Local 888 203 1112
Switzerland Local +41 0) 22 567 5709
Germany Local +49 (0) 69 2000 1800


Please enter the code 2511011 when requested. This playback facility will be available after the presentation until 5 August 2017 at 1:30pm CET.

To watch the webcast of the presentation:
The webcast will be accessible, both live and as a replay, on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com/), along with the accompanying presentation slides. Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.

Investor distribution list:
If you wish to be removed from the distribution list, please email us at media@gam.com (mailto:media@gam.com'subject=Unsubscribe%20-%202017%20Half-Year%20Results%20of%20GAM%20Holding%20AG)  



Source: GAM Holding AG via Globenewswire

GAM Holding AG
Hardstrasse 201 Zürich Switzerland

ISIN: CH0102659627;



