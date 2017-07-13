

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest uptick in U.S. producer prices in the month of June.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in June after coming in flat in May. Economists had expected prices to remain unchanged.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices also crept up by 0.1 percent in June after climbing by 0.3 percent in May. Core prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



