CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - TMCI Global (TMCI), a leading provider of online medical cannabis education, has been awarded a two-year contract to create and distribute an accredited online course by the New York State Department of Health. The title of the course is "2017 New York State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana."

"TMCI's mission aligns with NYSDOH's goal to ensure that all qualifying New Yorkers have access to the best and safest medical cannabis treatments possible," said Vicky Mossman, VP of Partner Development. "We are proud that our science-based education will offer accreditation to not only practitioners, but also to healthcare professionals and pharmacists working with product in dispensing facilities."

TMCI's course is available to physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who wish to register with New York's Medical Marijuana Program and to pharmacists who work in the dispensing facilities of New York State's registered organizations. Jointly provided by the Society for Cannabis Clinicians (SCC) and the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine (PIM), the new course is designated for 4 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits' and 4 ACPE Credits.

The 2017 New York State Healthcare Provider Education: Medical Use of Marijuana course covers four distinct medical cannabis topic areas:

1. The Endocannabinoid System - foundational information on the endocannabinoid system,

2. Pharmacology of Cannabis - effects of medical cannabis as it moves into, throughout, and out of the body,

3. Cannabis Use Disorders and Precautions; Delivery and Dosage of Cannabis Medicine - contraindications, side effects, adverse reactions, overdose prevention, drug interactions, dosing, routes of administration, risks and benefits, warning and precautions, abuse and dependence, and

4. Cannabis in Movement Disorders, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cancer, Pain, Digestive Disorders and Immune Deficiency Syndromes - information on various conditions such as Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, chronic pain, epilepsy and more.

TMCI will also provide technology integrations and robust reporting, enabling NYSDOH to track participation levels. "TMCI will support learners by providing a full-service call center that is well-versed in resolving technical issues regarding purchasing or taking an online course," noted Mossman.

To learn more about the course, click here. Group pricing is available.

For more information about New York State's Medical Marijuana Program, visit: https://www.health.ny.gov/regulations/medical_marijuana/.

About TMCI Global

TMCI Global (TMCI) provides science-based, online medical education for healthcare professionals who want to learn about medical cannabis and its potential clinical application to deliver quality care and address patient questions. TMCI works with organizations that are recognized as pillars of medical cannabis learning and brings their valuable medical expertise to the healthcare community via an ever-growing online course catalog.

Media Contact:

Danielle McNulty

434-234-0009

dmcnulty@tmciglobal.org