Ampleon Selects Model N Revenue Cloud for High Tech to Simplify Internal Processes, Improve Cross-Functional Awareness and Reduce Time to Market

REDWOOD CITY, California, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions to life sciences, technology and manufacturing companies, today announced it has been selected by Ampleon, a leading Radio Frequency (RF) power provider, for Model N Deal and Channel Management solutions, which are part of Model N Revenue Cloud for High Tech.

"Since our foundation in 2015, we've been looking for companies that can support a smooth transition without impacting our channel partners," said Taco Zwemstra, chief operating officer at Ampleon. "With Model N's robust set of channel and deal management solutions, we can improve time to market, reduce overall costs of operations and improve cross-department functionality. Model N will play a critical role in helping us scale over the long term."

Ampleon is implementing Model N Revenue Cloud for High Tech, which will be accessible to its employees anywhere at any time through the following solutions:

Model N Deal Management: By reducing quote cycle times, enforcing pricing policies, and eliminating internal bidding conflicts, Model N Deal Management will help Ampleon improve deal conversation rates and protect transactional margins.

Ampleon will now havevisibility into channel sales activity, improved financial controls (including a simplified point of sale reconciliation process), significant reduction in credit overpayments, and revenue recognition policy compliance.

"Model N revenue management solutions are specifically designed for high tech businesses looking to drive sales effectiveness and execute pricing strategies without disrupting external stakeholders," said Chanan Greenberg, vice president and general manager high tech at Model N. "We're excited to expand our reach with Ampleon as they continue to grow and scale."

Created in 2015, Ampleon is shaped by 50 years of RF power leadership and is set to exploit the full potential of data and energy transfer in RF. Ampleon has more than 1,250 employees worldwide dedicated to creating optimal value for customers. Its innovative yet consistent portfolio offers products and solutions for a wide range of applications such as cellular base stations, radio/TV/broadcasting, radar, air traffic control, cooking, lighting, industrial lasers and medical applications. For details on the leading global partner in RF Power, visit www.ampleon.com.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in Revenue Management solutions. Driving mission critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world's leading brands in life sciences, technology and manufacturing across more than 100 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific, Novartis, Microchip Technology and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Model N® is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.

