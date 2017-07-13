The global chemical company Oxea has fundamentally modernized and renewed its homepage www.oxea-chemicals.com. Visitors can now find the right product, the appropriate contact person or service from Oxea more easily in this revised and extended information service for the chemical industry. The new look is global, dynamic, and customer-oriented, and appears authentic and consistent, with its own imagery. Pictures and videos characterize the new, fresh design and facilitate access to the diverse subject matters. The navigation is uncomplicated and now automatically adapts itself to the visitor's terminal, such as a computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Visible turning point

"With a new management team, new ideas and a new global headquarters, Oxea has significantly changed over the past twelve months. Not only we have expanded our global, cross-site production platforms, but also we analyzed and improved existing processes. Our new web presence reflects this visible turning point, as a further example of our customer orientation and commitment to the market," said Hans-Peter Imkamp, Executive Vice President Legal, Insurance, Communications Trademarks at Oxea.

Improved product search, expansion of career pages

In the old design, the focus was more on company presentation. Oxea's new website is geared more towards the needs of the visitors and provides them with clear added value. The newly designed homepage provides all the important information at a glance. Thanks to the so-called responsive design, visitors can access Oxea's new Internet presence without losing any features from any terminal devices such as computers, smartphones or tablets. A particularly important point, the search for product specifications and data sheets using CAS numbers (Chemical Abstracts Service), was significantly improved. Products can now be searched by product groups, such as carboxylic acids, amines, etc. Oxea's competent contacts can be reached with just one click.

"Oxea's new website is not only aimed at existing and potential customers," commented Oxea's press officer, Thorsten Ostermann. "Under the heading 'A Day with Oxea', everyone can find out how Oxea's products are found in the normal life of the day. Our extended career pages provide information on training and work at Oxea, complete with links to popular Internet portals," Ostermann continued.

About Oxea

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman. OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments. For more information about Oxea, visit www.oxea-chemicals.com.

