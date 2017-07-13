UN's Global City Development Forum 2017 Focuses on Shanghai "Global City" Strategy: Huaqiao Becomes Hotspot Keyword

NEW YORK, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --July 3, 2017, according to the 11thgoal of the 17 UN sustainable development goals (SDGs): Sustainable Cities and Communities, the Global City Development Forum 2017 was held at the United Nations headquarters. UN senior officials, UN ambassadors, urban planning experts, senior executives from international investment banks, representatives from Sotheby's International Realty and the delegates from Shanghai Rose Garden which is developed by Kunshan Hetai Real Estate Co., Ltd.(a new residential complex in Huaqiao, China) were invited to take part in this forum. The attendees, for the first time, focused the discussion on the city of Shanghai. They discussed over Shanghai Urban Master Plan (2016-2040) and its strategy of constructing Shanghai to a "Global City" . The photo exhibition "The Beauty of Shanghai" presented at the same time.

At the forum, the attendees expressed their optimism about the future of Shanghai as a global city. They said that the continued economic growth of China would serve as a driver that would transform Shanghai into a global city, on par with New York and London in terms of economic growth.

As an active promoter of the UN's sustainable city development goal, the developerof Shanghai Rose Garden, participated in the high-end forum as a representative of projects undertaken by Chinese property developers. The complex got rave reviews from the attendees. "The Yangtze River Delta Urban Agglomerations, especially Huaqiao, a Chinese town located at the intersection of Shanghai and what has come to be known as the golden corridor of the Yangtze River Delta will become the key driver behind the development of Shanghai over the next 30 years," said a representative from the project who gave a presentation at the forum on their approach to real estate development projects and on best practices in the Chinese high-end housing market. With its strategically unique location, a capital market with excellent prospects as well as world-standard transportation and expo facilities, Huaqiao is currently the investment destination with the best potential in the area surrounding Shanghai, as well as one of the best such investment destinations in China and also will become the "World Gateway" to Shanghai in the future. It is one of the main reasons why the town drew the attention of and became a hot topic among the attendees.

Shanghai Rose Garden is a residential development project of Kunshan Hetai Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535383/Global_City_Development_Forum.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534914/Shanghai_The_Globalcity.jpg