TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU), Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), the leading provider of enterprise cloud communication and collaboration solutions, today announced the expansion of TELUS' cloud communications portfolio for Canadian businesses with the introduction of TELUS Business Connect Mobile. The new cloud-based mobile offering makes the features of an enterprise-grade PBX phone system available on smartphones and tablets - eliminating the need for a landline or expensive on-premise equipment.

This solution is designed to drive productivity and cost savings for businesses of any size with mobile or remote workforces. It includes:

-- an easy setup and an administrative self-serve web tool -- an auto-attendant feature to answer every call with a customized greeting -- call routing and call forwarding to ensure the call goes to the right person every time -- a dedicated business phone and toll-free number -- service in English and French

"TELUS Business Connect Mobile harnesses the power of mobility and the capacity of the cloud to make professional call handling affordable for Canadian businesses of any size," said Craig Thornton, vice-president Business Mobility Solutions for TELUS. "Through our collaboration with RingCentral, we're helping businesses empower their mobile workforces while driving agility and cost savings."

TELUS Business Connect Mobile expands the portfolio of TELUS Business Connect solutions, powered by RingCentral, with an entry level offering. The TELUS Business Connect Standard and Premium office editions offer full-featured voice, audio and video conferencing, and additional capabilities across multiple devices, like desk phones, computers, tablets and smartphones.

"Mobile ubiquity is fueling demand among businesses to untether employees and empower them to work from any location using their mobile devices for all business communication needs," said Marty Piombo, vice president of strategic partnerships for RingCentral. "We're pleased to expand our relationship with TELUS and be one of their premier cloud communications solution partners. Together, we're enabling businesses to be efficiently connected with their customers, partners and peers."

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $12.9 billion of annual revenue and 12.7 million subscriber connections, including 8.6 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.4 million residential network access lines and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment and video. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $482 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 7.7 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 12 Canadian community boards and 5 International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $60 million in support of 5,595 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is the leading provider of enterprise cloud communication and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today's mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

