SCOR: INVITATION: SCOR GROUP 2017 FIRST HALF RESULTS

Invitation
13 July 2017
SCOR GROUP 2017 FIRST HALF RESULTS
INVITATION TO ANALYST AND INVESTOR
PRESENTATION AND CONFERENCE CALL
on Thursday 27 July 2017
at 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)
The conference call will be held in English
and followed by a Q&A session
The press release and investor presentation will be published on our website on 27 July 2017 by 07:30 CET (06:30 GMT) at the latest.
We invite you to join this meeting:
- On our website www.scor.com/en/financial-information (http://www.scor.com/en/financial-information) via live audio webcast (a recorded version will also be available after the conference)
- By telephone (a recorded version will also be available after the conference) (see next page for conference call details)
Conference call in English - 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)
- On the SCOR website
Connect to www.scor.com/en/financial-information (http://www.scor.com/en/financial-information) to follow the live webcast in English and download all the documents relating to the SCOR group 2017 First Half Results.
- By telephone
The direct dial-in numbers, to be called ten minutes before the start of the conference, are:
|If you are calling from France:
|+33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
|Pin code: 9609718
|If you are calling from the UK:
|+44 (0)330 336 9105
|Pin code: 9609718
|If you are calling from Germany:
|+49 (0)69 2222 13420
|Pin code: 9609718
|If you are calling from Switzerland:
|+41 (0)22 567 5729
|Pin code: 9609718
|If you are calling from the US:
|+1 719-325-4759
|Pin code: 9609718
|If you are calling from Asia:
|+852 3008 1527
|Pin code: 9609718
If possible, please call from a fixed line to maximize sound quality.
You will be asked by an operator to indicate which meeting you wish to participate in, please quote:
"SCOR Conference".
At the end of the presentation you will be able to put your questions to the SCOR Executive Team.
A replay will be available from the end of the conference until 10 August 2017 inclusive, by dialing:
|If you are calling from France:
|+33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94
|Pin code: 9609718
If you are calling from the UK:
|+44 (0) 207 984 7568
|Pin code: 9609718
If you are calling from Germany:
|+49 (0) 69 2000 1800
|Pin code: 9609718
|If you are calling from Switzerland:
|+41 (0) 22 567 5709
|Pin code: 9609718
If you are calling from the US:
|+1 719-457-0820
|Pin code: 9609718
|If you are calling from Asia:
|+852 3008 0334
|Pin code: 9609718
Contact details
Ian Kelly
Head of Investor Relations
+44 (203) 207 8561
ikelly@scor.com (mailto:ikelly@scor.com)
http://www.scor.com/ (http://www.scor.com/en/)
SCOR photo gallery (http://scor.com/en/media/photo-gallery.html)
Twitter: @SCOR_SE (https://twitter.com/SCOR_SE)
