The Brazilian Senate has approved on Thursday a draft resolution (PRS 25/2017) that authorizes an external credit of $750 million for the financing of the country's incentive program for renewables, Programa de Financiamento para Energia Sustentável.

The additional funds, which will be provided by the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), will be used mainly for projects of small and medium-sized companies in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors.

The BNDES had ...

