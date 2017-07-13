Fire at the Chinese solar firm's Yangzhou cell facility raged for a few hours but was contained to old production lines. Production disruption is expected to be minimal. Company also confirms 50 MW module deal in Malaysia.

Vertically integrated Chinese solar company JA Solar has confirmed that a fire broke out on July 13 at its Yangzhou cell production facility, Jiangsu province.

The fire was first reported at 1:32am Beijing time, and extinguished at around 6:00am, JA Solar says. No casualties or injuries resulted from the incident, which struck old production lines first installed in 2009 and already scheduled ...

