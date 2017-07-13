

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Two Democratic lawmakers have officially filed an article of impeachment against Donald Trump in a long-shot bid to remove the controversy-surrounded President from office.



Brad Sherman, the Democrat Representative from California, Wednesday submitted House resolution 438 impeaching the President for 'high crimes and misdemeanors'.



Rep. Al Green (D-TX) co-sponsored the resolution.



It is based on Article 1 of the US Constitution, dealing with 'Obstruction of Justice,' which was passed by the Judiciary Committee on a bipartisan vote in 1974 regarding the impeachment of the then President Richard Nixon.



The Opposition Congressmen accuse Trump of obstructing investigations into alleged Russian links in favor of the Trump Campaign in US presidential election by firing FBI Director James Comey.



The impeachment move comes a day after the president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. released emails regarding his meeting last year with a Russian lawyer whom he says had promised to provide information about Hillary Clinton helpful to the Republican presidential campaign.



This disclosure indicate that Trump's campaign was eager to receive assistance from Russia, Sherman said in a statement. 'It now seems likely that the President had something to hide when he tried to curtail the investigation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the wider Russian probe,' according to him.



Sherman indicated that more evidence supporting additional Articles of Impeachment may emerge as the investigations move forward.



Filing Articles of Impeachment is the first step on a very long road. But if the President continues his 'impulsive incompetency', then eventually Republicans will join the impeachment effort, Sherman hopes.



Sherman said he is introducing Articles of Impeachment 'to begin a long process to protect the country from abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and impulsive, ignorant incompetence.'



Thousands of protesters marched in dozens of cities across the United States earlier this month calling on Congress to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump.



The US Constitution grants the House of Representatives the authority to remove sitting presidents from office if they are impeached and convicted of bribery, treason or other high crimes and misdemeanors.



Hearings on allegations by the House Judiciary Committee is the first step in the extensive impeachment process.



No President has been removed from office by impeachment and conviction in U.S. history.



Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were successfully impeached by the House, but both were later acquitted by the Senate.



Richard Nixon resigned his office before the vote of the full House for impeachment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX