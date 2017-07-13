Rockstone Research: Another Grib Diamond Mine in Finland

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2017 / Yesterday, after market close, Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSX-V: ADD) announced to acquire 243 hectares centered around the 2 diamondiferous Black Wolf and White Wolf Kimberlites in northeastern Finland, about 17 km from the town of Kuusamo and 24 km west of the Russian border.

On top of that, Arctic filed an application for an approximate 95,700 hectares "Exploration Reservation" around the 243 hectares property, which would give Arctic the exclusive claim staking rights for 2 years. Roy Spencer, who discovered the Wolf Kimberlites as well as the multi-billion-dollar Grib Kimberlites in Russia, has joined Arctic's Board of Directors and commented in today's press-release:

"Kimberlites are likely to occur in fields - also known as clusters - which typically contain 30 or more separate kimberlites. The Wolf kimberlites are just the first discoveries in a more extensive cluster. There is good evidence for the existence of this field in the public domain. This data shows regional distribution of kimberlitic indicator minerals and diamonds in surficial tills. The Exploration Reservation will allow Arctic Star to explore the entire region."

Buddy Doyle (Arctic's VP Exploration), who discovered the multi-billion dollar Diavik Kimberlite in Canada, said:

"Arctic Star views this new Project as a unique opportunity to advance a new diamond district. The 100%-owned Project offers diamond bearing kimberlites that allow for immediate further work to assess their economic potential. The Project is road accessible, and located on excellent infrastructure in mining friendly Finland. The opportunity for an economic discovery at Timantti is substantially improved by easier access than companies face in in northern Canada and Siberia. The Wolf kimberlites represent the first discoveries in a possibly more extensive diamondiferous kimberlite field."

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English (PDF):

http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/ArcticStar4en.pdf

English (Webversion):

http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3283-Another-Grib-Diamond-Mine-in-Finland

German (PDF):

http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/ArcticStar4de.pdf

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research