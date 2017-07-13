

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG V30, the latest phone in LG's premium V-series, is expected to be announced in August ahead of IFA 2017 in Berlin.



In its launch teaser, the company has asked users to save the date August 31 for its launch event in Berlin right ahead of the tech show. The image attached outlines a sleek and glowing letter V that clearly indicates that the company will be introducing its latest smartphone at the event.



The new phone is expected to be called the V30. LG's flagship is said to be the G6, yet phones like the V20 and V10 offer higher-end features and therefore a higher price tag.



The V series also has a secondary display that runs along atop the main screen. As per reports, the upcoming V30 would lose this second screen.



The company reportedly will use a curved edge-to-edge screen similar to the one on the Samsung Galaxy S8.



