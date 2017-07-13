Dry Powder Inhalers Market, 2024

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Dry Powder Inhalers: Products, Therapeutics, Players and Forecasts" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, disease segments, and commercial opportunities for inhalable drugs formulated as inspirable powders and supplied in DPI devices. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.

The Dry Powder Inhalers Market Report examines the rising potential of dry powder inhalation. This market is being driven by research activity in powder formulations, advances in particle engineering, and the development of novel device architectures. The combination of improved particle properties and more efficient inhaler designs is creating new opportunities for dry powder inhalation and expanding the range of active compounds that can be effectively delivered to the lung via DPI.

As aging population demographics and managed care initiatives drive growth in home health care and self-administration of drug therapies, inhaled medicine is increasingly being viewed as patient - friendly and cost -effective. Our analysis contained in the dry powder inhalers market report illustrates that inhaled administration in general, and DPI in particular, are well positioned to take advantage of these trends and evolve into a significant factor in the future of pharmaceutical development and the commercialization of therapeutic drugs.

Dry Powder Inhalers: Products, Therapeutics, Markets, Players and Forecasts is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.



What You Will Learn



- What inhalable drugs are supplied in powder form, how are they marketed, what are the device specifics, and who markets them?

- What inhalable dry powder drugs are in late stage development, who are the developers, and what indications are they targeting?

- What are the major factors driving inhaled dry powder drug/device demand?

- What is the size of the market today, who are the market share leaders, and what will the market share be in 2024?

- How important are drug developer-device manufacturer relationships and what are the key alliances in the industry?

- What are the essential design factors, technologies and market development issues for dry powder inhalation products?

- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for dry powder inhalers?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Inhaled Drug Therapeutics



- Devices and Formulations

- Market Segments and Indications

- Competing Technologies

- Established Therapeutic Targets

- Demographics and Growth

- Market Drivers

- Risk Factors



3. Dry Powder Technology & Markets



- Dry Powder Formulations

- Particle Technology/Engineering

- Dry Powder Processing

- Dry Powder Packaging

- DPI Product Segments

- DPI Inhaler Design Categories

- Reservoir Devices

- Discrete Dose Devices

- Proprietary Technology Devices

- DPI Device Availability

- Customer-specific DPI Devices

- Multi-client DPI Devices

- Development-stage Devices



4. DPI Product Assessment & Analysis



5. FDA Approved DPI Products



- Mono-drug Products

- Aclidinium

- Albuterol

- Budesonide

- Fluticasone

- Formoterol

- Glycopyrronium

- Indacaterol

- Insulin

- Loxapine

- Mometasone

- Salmeterol

- Tiotropium

- Tobramycin

- Umeclidinium

- Zanamivir



6. Dual Drug Products



- Fluticasone+Salmeterol

- Fluticasone+Vilanterol

- Glycopyrronium+Indacaterol

- Umeclidium+Vilanterol



7. EMA Approved DPI Products



- Mono-drug Products

- Aclidinium

- Glycopyrronium

- Indacaterol

- Umeclidinium



8. Dual Drug Products



- Aclidinium+Formoterol

- Budesonide+Formoterol

- Fluticasone+Salmeterol

- Fluticasone+Vilanterol

- Glycopyrronium+Indacaterol

- Umeclidinium+Vianterol



9. Therapeutic Segment Analysis, Data & Forecasts



- Upper Respiratory

- Asthma

- COPD

- Bronchospasm

- Systemic Indications

- Hereditary Disease

- Infectious Diseases

- Metabolic Conditions

- Neurology

- Other Systemic Markets



10. Market Factors



- Regulatory Issues

- Device Branding

- Patient Compliance and Ease of Use

- Healthcare Economics



11. Company Profiles



- Abdi Ibrahim

- Acerus

- Acorda

- Actelion

- Adamis

- AlgiPharma AS

- Alkermes

- Aptar

- AstraZeneca

- Baxter

- Bayer Healthcare

- Bespak

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- Chiesi

- CoTherix

- Consort

- GlaxoSmithKline

- Hexal

- Janssen

- Kamada

- Mannkind

- Meda

- Menarini

- Merck & Co.

- Merck Sharp & Dohme

- NEBU-TEC

- Nektar

- Novartis

- Orion

- Pari Pharma

- Pharmaxis

- Ranbaxy

- Recipharm

- Riwisa AG

- Sandoz

- Savara

- Schering

- Skyepharma

- Sosei

- Telacris

- Teva

- Tianjin Kinnovata Pharmaceutial

- UCB

- United Therapeutics

- Vectura

- Zelos Therapeutics



