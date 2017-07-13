Velocity Trade Capital Announces the Appointment of Mr. William (Rusty) Bell as Managing Director, Global Capital Markets

TORONTO, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Velocity Trade Capital ("Velocity Trade" or "the firm") is pleased to announce William (Rusty) Bell has been appointed Managing Director, Global Capital Markets. Based out of the firm's Toronto office, Mr. Bell has a global mandate to access Velocity's international footprint to facilitate both domestic and international corporate finance transactions. Mr. Bell brings more than 20 years of equity capital markets experience, working for both domestic and international securities firms in Toronto and London, specialising primarily in the resource sector(s).

"Rusty is a great addition to the team," said Simon Grayson, CEO of Velocity Trade, "and an important part of Velocity's initiative to dovetail equity capital markets with the firm's global presence."

About Velocity Trade

Established in 2007, Velocity Trade is a global equity, foreign exchange and precious metals broker dealer, and serves as a trusted trading partner to corporations and institutions around the globe. Velocity Trade has offices in Toronto, Montreal, London, Sydney, Auckland and Cape Town. The firm and its subsidiaries are regulated internationally, namely, by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC); Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), and South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB), among others. Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. and Velocity Trade Limited are participating members of the TMX and ASX respectively.

Simon Grayson, Chief Executive Officer, Velocity Trade, T: +1-416-855-2800, E: info@velocitytrade.com; Rusty Bell, Managing Director, Global Capital Markets, Velocity Trade Capital, T +416-323-2153, E: rusty.bell@velocitytradecapital.com