

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) said that its subsidiary, Teledyne Instruments, Inc., has entered into an agreement to acquire assets of Scientific Systems, Inc. Headquartered in State College, Pa., SSI manufactures precision components and specialized subassemblies used primarily in analytical and diagnostic instrumentation, such as High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) systems and specific medical devices. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX