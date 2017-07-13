=== *** 08:00 AT/OMV AG, Trading Update 2Q, Wien *** 08:00 EU/Acea, Pkw-Neuzulassungen Juni *** 11:00 EU/Handelsbilanz Mai 11:30 DE/Regierungs-PK, Berlin *** 12:00 IE/BIP 1Q *** 12:40 US/JP Morgan Chase & Co, Ergebnis 2Q, New York *** 14:00 US/Citigroup Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, New York *** 14:00 US/Wells Fargo & Co, Ergebnis 2Q, San Francisco *** 14:30 US/Verbraucherpreise Juni PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm zuvor: -0,1% gg Vm Verbraucherpreise Kernrate PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juni PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm zuvor: -0,3% gg Vm Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm zuvor: -0,3% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Realeinkommen Juni *** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juni Industrieproduktion PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm Kapazitätsauslastung PROGNOSE: 76,8% zuvor: 76,6% 15:30 MX/Fed, Rede von Dallas-Fed-Präsident Kaplan (2017 stimmberechtigt im FOMC) beim Center for Economic Studies of the Private Sector, Mexiko-Stadt *** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Mai PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: -0,2% gg Vm *** 16:00 US/Index der Verbraucherstimmung der Uni Michigan Juli (1. Umfrage) PROGNOSE: 94,7 zuvor: 95,1 - EU/Ratingüberprüfung für Kroatien (Fitch), Rumänien (Fitch), Belgien (S&P), Kroatien (Moody's), Lettland (Moody's) ===

