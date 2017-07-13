Two Day REACH and RoHS Compliance Course: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance - Burlingame CA, United States - August 10th-11th, 2017

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

REACH, RoHS, and WEEE all present compliance challenges for companies looking to act in accordance with the laws and directives. This seminar will review the basic fundamentals of each regulation and provide a step by step process for building internal compliance programs.



Industry standards, third party software, and manual data collection methods will be discussed and a review of part sourcing from distributors, forecasting end of life parts, and managing the bill of material will be included. Attendees will be able to identify risks in their products and supply chains by understanding the impact each regulation has on business and by understanding how and when they need to comply. Students will walk away with a template for the 10 steps to building solid compliance programs.



Areas Covered:



- REACH Registration of Substances

- Introduction to REACH

- Articles and REACH

- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

- Supply chain communication

- Compliance enforcement

- Basics of RoHS

- Background and content of RoHS

- Responsibility for RoHS

- International requirements of RoHS

- 10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program

- Determining best practices for collecting data

- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

- Understanding compliance software platforms

- Manual and Automated Data Collection

- Building Management Reports for Sourcing Decisions

- Incorporating compliance into standard business practices

- Building templates for policy and procedures

- Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation

- Building a documented system for proof of due diligence



This seminar will provide valuable assistance to all personnel in:



- Automotive,

- Electronics,

- Medical devices,

- Chemical,

- Toys,

- Industrial machinery

- Manufacturing Professionals

- Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations.

- Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.

- Quality Managers,

- Environmental Managers,

- Purchasers,

- Buyers.



