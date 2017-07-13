Energy Harvesting System Market Worth 645.8 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Energy Harvesting System Marketby Technology (Light, Vibration, RF, Thermal), Component, Application (Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, Security), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets' , this market is expected to be valued at USD 645.8 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.62% between 2017 and 2023.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 70 Market Data Tables and 63 Figures spread through 171 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Energy Harvesting System Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/energy-harvesting-market-734.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports

The major factors driving the growth of the energy harvesting system market include the growing demand for safe, power-efficient, and durable systems that require minimum or no maintenance, extensive implementation of IoT devices in automation and energy harvesting technology in building and home automation, and increasing trend for green energy and favorable initiatives by the governments.

Light energy harvesting technology expected to hold the largest market size by 2023

The light energy harvesting technology is likely to propel the energy harvesting system market growth. The light energy harvesting technology has been extensively adopted because of the wide availability of solar energy source and availability of advanced research on the technology.

Download PDF Brochure : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=734

The market for the building and home automation application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The energy harvesting system market for the building and home automation application is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption in the Americas and Europe of energy harvesting devices in building and home automation applications.

Transducers and secondary batteries to hold a larger share of the energy harvesting system market by 2023

Transducers and secondary batteries are expected to contribute significantly in energy harvesting system market owing to the increasing adoption of transducer devices such as photovoltaic cells and piezoelectric devices to generate energy for low-power devices. The devices are largely used in building and home automation applications to power devices such as occupancy sensors, smoke detectors, heaters, lighting control devices, switches, and gateways.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=734

The energy harvesting system market in the Americas to grow at the highest rate

The market in the Americas is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of building automation in the Americas is increasing in new construction projects that are accepting renewable energy as the power source for low-power electronic devices.

The report also profiles the most promising players in this market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture where a large number of players have become a force to reckon with. The key players in this market are EnOcean GmbH (Germany), Mide Technology Corporation (US), Lord Microstrain (US); secondary battery and capacitor providers such as Cymbet Corporation (US), Linear Technologies (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., (Japan), and Infinite Power Solution Inc. (US); power management IC manufacturers such as Linear Technologies (US), Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), and Fujitsu (Japan).

Browse Related Reports

Home Automation System Market by Protocol and Technology (Network and Wireless), Product (Lighting, Security and Access Control, HVAC and Entertainment Control), Software and Algorithm (Behavioral and Proactive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/home-automation-control-systems-market-469.html



Wireless Sensor Network Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Sensor Type, Connectivity Type, End-user Industry (Building Automation, Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wireless-sensor-networks-market-445.html



Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets