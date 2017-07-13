Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADING: Board Succession

The Board of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that Jim Pettigrew, who has served on the Board since 2005 and as Chairman since 2011, has advised it of his intention to retire as Chairman and Director of the Company by the end of 2017.

The Board is pleased to announce that it intends to nominate and appoint Glen Suarez to succeed Mr Pettigrew as Chairman. Glen has a wide experience of the financial services sector and has already made a substantial contribution to the Company since joining the Board in 2013. Glen is Chairman of Knight Vinke Asset Management. He is a specialist in the banking and energy sectors, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Capital Markets Advisory Committee.

Mr Pettigrew commented: "Having served as a Director of the Company since 2005 and Chairman since 2011, I am sad to be leaving but confident I leave the Company in good hands with my fellow Directors".

Sir Nigel Wicks, Senior Independent Director commented: "Jim goes with our thanks for his service to the Company and we wish him the best for the future. It is the Board's view that Glen has the necessary skills and experience to steer the Company going forward."

