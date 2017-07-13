The 32 MW Starsol Solar PV plant will be the first independent power producer project to be connected to the national grid.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced that it will finance a 32 MW solar project planned for development in N'Djamena, Chad's capital.

The AfDB said that financing includes funds for the improvement of the interconnection line between Chad and Cameroon and the rehabilitation of the generation assets of the country's power utility National Electricity Company (SNE). The amount of the financial support, however, remained undisclosed.

The Starsol plant is backed by a consortium that includes solar ...

