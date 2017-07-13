LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- GAWK, Inc. (OTC PINK: GAWK), a cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service company, today disclosed that GAWK's revolutionary Direct Delivery Ringless Voicemail™ surpassed 1,000,000 delivered messages since its inception March 28, 2017, when GAWK was awarded a Trademark by the USPTO for its Direct Delivery ringless voicemail ™ product.

Scott Kettle, GAWK CEO, said, "Direct Delivery™ voice messaging is our fastest growing product for small-to-medium businesses. Having broadcast facility of sales, specials, or public service announcements such as voice broadcasted press releases with our Direct Delivery™ ringless voicemail service is a competitive advantage for businesses that are facing increased headwinds from Internet sales. I'm grateful to our in-house development team who built Direct Delivery™, a very disruptive product in the industry, which is attracting an entirely new customer base for GAWK. We expect Direct Delivery™ voice messaging to deliver a significant increase in our revenues this year."

GAWK introduced and showcased Direct Delivery™, at the Incompas Conference in April, in New Orleans.

About GAWK, Inc.

GAWK, Inc. offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security. www.gawk.com

