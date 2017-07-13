Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release July 13, 2017 at 4.30 pm EET



Outokumpu lowers its second quarter earnings outlook. The company expects its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be approximately EUR 200 million. Earlier Outokumpu expected its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be somewhat lower than in the first quarter of 2017.



The second-quarter earnings were negatively impacted mainly by low ferrochrome production volumes and deliveries due to the delayed maintenance in one of the ferrochrome furnaces. The change in outlook is also a result of timing impacts due to declined raw material prices.



Outokumpu expects the healthy underlying stainless steel demand to continue.



Outokumpu's second-quarter 2017 financial results will be published on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 12.00pm EEST.



