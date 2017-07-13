TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- Brigadier Gold Limited ("Brigadier" or the "Company") (NEX: BRG.H)

announces that Jing Peng has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing the outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Herb Kokotow.

Mr. Peng is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant. He has worked in public accounting for the past nine years providing financial services primarily to junior exploration companies. Mr. Peng has been the CFO of Austin Resources Ltd., a TSXV-listed company, since September 2015 and the CFO of NWT Uranium Corp., a TSXV-listed company, since March 2014. In addition, since December 2010, Mr. Peng has been the senior financial analyst at Marrelli Support Services, a well-respected supplier of accounting and reporting services. Prior thereto, Mr. Peng was a senior account at MSCM LLP from June 2009 - December 2010 and at KPMG LLP January 2007 - June 2009. Mr. Peng holds a Masters degree in Management and Professional Accounting from Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

For further information, please contact Grant Hall, President and CEO at (520) 668-4101.

