BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- TimeTrade, the leading provider of intelligent customer engagement, today announced it is partnering with Google to bring TimeTrade's industry-leading appointment scheduling platform to Reserve with Google, a new channel that provides a more user-friendly and seamless experience when connecting users to local businesses.

Reserve with Google is expanding into the retail beauty market, where many top brands already rely on TimeTrade appointment scheduling to drive business. In just the past year, millions of customer visits to retail beauty and cosmetics businesses have been created using the TimeTrade platform.

This summer, Reserve with Google will enable the appointment inventory from select TimeTrade customers through the popular Google Search and Maps products. This partnership will increase customer visits to beauty and cosmetics businesses that use TimeTrade, while also providing them with additional advertising channels that will generate new customer acquisitions.

"The combination of the TimeTrade Customer Engagement Cloud and the Reserve with Google platform is the next step in the evolution of intelligent customer engagement that is rapidly reshaping the retail industry," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of TimeTrade.

TimeTrade's leading-edge Customer Engagement Cloud, an enterprise platform delivered through a worldwide cloud-hosting network, provides omnichannel and mobile application tools for managing the most critical part of the customer journey: the live conversation. It includes several tightly integrated modules for online appointment scheduling, queue management, and data-rich analytics and reports.

