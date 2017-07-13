United States Insulin Pump Market 2017-2022 with an Assessment of Clinical Trials and Preferred Insulin Pump Brand by the Patients

DUBLIN, July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "United States Insulin Pump Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the type 1, type 2 and newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and overall diabetes population. It provides essential insights into insulin pump users with more focused on type 1 and type 2 diabetes insulin pump users. Market outlook in value terms has been analysed based on current and potential trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022.



Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients, growing awareness towards diabetes, improved glucose control and flexible, lifestyle-compatible treatment options and technological advancement in insulin pump devices. However, high cost of the insulin pump devices is expected to hamper growth of the market during forecast period.



Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and preferred insulin pump brand by the patients. Key trends in terms of collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements are analysed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pump Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. United States Diabetes Population (2011 - 2022): An Analysis

2.1 Overall Diabetes Population

2.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes

2.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes

2.1.3 Newly Diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes



3. United States Insulin Pump Market Analysis (2011- 2022)

3.1 Insulin Pump Users

3.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Insulin Pump Users

3.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Insulin Pump Users

3.2 Insulin Pump Market



4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pump Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Inhibitors



5. United States Insulin Pump Preferred Brand - By Product

5.1 Pediatric

5.2 Adult



6. United States Insulin Pump Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System

6.1 Reimbursement System

6.2 Regulation System



7. United States Insulin Pump Market - Major Deal Types

7.1 Insulin Pump Market - Collaboration Deals

7.2 Insulin Pump Market - Licensing Agreement

7.3 Insulin Pump Market - Exclusive Agreement

7.4 Insulin Pump Market - Partnerships Deals



8. Insulin Pump Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country

8.1 Year 2016

8.2 Year 2015

8.3 Year 2014

8.4 Year 2013

8.5 Year 2012



9. Key Companies Analysis

9.1 Medtronic

9.2 Tandem Diabetes Care

9.3 Insulet Corporation

9.4 Animas Corporation (Johnson & Johnson)

9.5 Roche



