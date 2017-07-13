Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

O'KEY Group S.A. / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority O'KEY Group announces appointment of new information technologies director 13-Jul-2017 / 15:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _13 July 2017_ *O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES DIRECTOR * *O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the "Group"), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces the appointment of Tariel Bokuchava as its new Director of Information Technologies. * *All materials published by the Group are available on its website *www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]*.* Mr. Bokuchava is succeeding Nikolay Zatravin from July 2017. In the role of Information Technologies Director, Mr. Bokuchava will be primarily focused on modernization and improvement of IT system processes and infrastructure. Tariel Bokuchava, 37, has a broad experience in IT industry. Since 2015, he has been IT Support & Operations Director of X5 Retail Group, where he was responsible for improvement of IT services stability, acceleration of IT capacity management routines and optimization of incident management. Prior to that, Mr. Bokuchava held various executive positions at the X5 Retail Group IT department, overseeing IT projects related to office operations and business transformation. Up to 2013, he was managing a business application department at "Mars" LLC. Mr. Bokuchava holds degree in Computational Mathematics and Computer Science from the Moscow State University. He speaks Russian and English. *Miodrag Borojevic, Chief Executive Officer of O'KEY Group, said:* "We are pleased to welcome Tariel Bokuchava to the management team. With the constantly evolving retail market and strong competition, we strive to be at the cutting edge of modern technologies in our business. I am confident that modernization and automation of IT infrastructure, backed by Tariel's level of expertise, will enable us to be fast and efficient in delivering our strategic initiatives." *Tariel Bokuchava commented:* "I am delighted to be joining O'KEY Group at a time of strategic transformation. I look forward to realizing the significant opportunities available to us. I believe that the new strategic course set by the management aimed at processes optimization and modernization is essential for any business with ambitions of market leadership. I look forward to implementing and streamlining high-end IT solutions for the overall benefit of O'KEY Group." *COMPANY OVERVIEW * O'KEY is one of the largest retail chains in Russia. The Company operates under three main formats: hypermarkets and supermarkets under "O'KEY" brand and discounters under the "DA!" brand. O'KEY is the first among Russian food retailers to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, based on its hypermarket assortment. The Group opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. As of July 13, 2017, the Group operates 164 stores across Russia - 72 hypermarkets, 37 supermarkets and 55 discounters. *_____________________________________________________________________________ _ Disclaimer* These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as "expects" and "anticipates" and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. *For further information please contact: Veronika Kryachko * Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 404 Veronika.Kryachko@okmarket.ru www.okeyinvestors.ru [1] The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: O'KEY Group S.A. 46A, Avenue J.F. Language: English
Company: O'KEY Group S.A.
ISIN: US6708662019
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London

July 13, 2017