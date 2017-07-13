EL PASO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/13/17 -- Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) announced today they have terminated the joint venture, Premier Biomedical Pain Management Solutions LLC, which was formed in September of 2016. Premier Biomedical has integrated the pain relief products business into a division of Premier, which will continue to develop and market an expanded array of natural and synthetic, 50-state legal CBD-based, generalized, neuropathic, and localized pain relief treatment products. Their products will continue to be sold through their website, www.painreliefmeds.com, as well as through an expanding network of distributors, pharmacies, healthcare professionals, and pain clinics.

Premier Biomedical earlier this week announced the introduction of topical skin patches with higher CBD content than previously. They also announced a higher CBD content topical roll-on to be introduced later this quarter.

William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical, Inc. stated, "This restructuring allows us to access a wider array of resources to further our aggressive new product plans to better position us as a leader in the CBD-based pain relief products industry. The global pain relief market is currently in excess of $100 billion annually. We believe that our current and future products represent an effective alternative to opioid-based pain relief drugs without the associated health risks and addiction potential of narcotics."

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents, and a PCT Europe National Patent. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the Department of Defense with Center of Expertise at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTCQB marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

President and CEO

Premier Biomedical Inc.

(724) 633-7033

w.hartman@premierbiomedical.com

http://www.premierbiomedical.com/



