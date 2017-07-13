DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Advanced Resources, a staffing firm and talent solutions provider headquartered in Chicago, has opened an office in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Dallas-Fort Worth is the second new market for the company in a year, with the Technology Division opening Advanced Resources' New York office in July of 2016. The opening of the Dallas-Fort Worth office follows the company's announcement of Curry Nichols' addition to the leadership team to spearhead the expansion. The office will provide IT direct hire and contract staffing solutions and project-based consulting services.

"Expanding to Dallas was a natural progression for Advanced Resources," said Rich Diaz, President. "As the fourth largest metro market for IT staffing, it gives us the opportunity to deliver high-quality talent solutions and extend the same value we've provided to our clients in the Midwest and East Coast."

According to Staffing Industry Analysts, Dallas-Fort Worth joins Chicago and New York as three of the four largest metro markets for IT staffing.

To meet client demands, Advanced Resources' Technology Division is building proactive pipelines focused on selective skillsets, including:

UI/UX designers and developers: helping customers address the increased need for a well-developed digital experience. This is a natural extension of our Creative brand, WunderLand.

Application Development: focusing on Microsoft .Net & Java developers.

Infrastructure: Network Engineering & Server Migration / Virtualization -- supporting the convergence of network, storage, and server computing.

Functional Skills: Program & Project Managers -- including Agile Coaches, Scrum Masters, and Business Analysts.

The new Advanced Resources office is located at 7700 Windrose Ave, 3rd Floor, Plano, TX 75024. For any IT project consulting/staffing needs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, contact 214-743-8700.

About Advanced Resources

Advanced Resources is a temporary staffing, direct hire placement, and workforce business solutions provider with offices in Chicago, Dallas, and New York. Founded in 1988, the company has placed over 60,000 candidates in HR, technology, non-clinical healthcare, accounting and finance, and office support roles. Advanced Resources is a proven industry leader committed to providing quality service, being one of only four staffing firms throughout the U.S. and Canada to receive both the Best of Staffing ® Client and Talent Awards every year since the program's inception. For more information, visit www.advancedresources.com.

