Global Head Up Display (HUD) Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025 - Key Players are BAE Systems, Continental, DENSO, Elbit Systems, Visteon, Robert Bosch and YAZAKI

The "Head Up Display (HUD) Market Analysis By Application (Automotive, Aviation, Wearables), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global head up displays (HUD) market size is expected to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2025

In terms of shipments HUD systems demand would reach 34.87 million units by the year 2025.

A Head Up Display is computerized systems that projects information onto the screen in vicinity to the viewer on screen or by means of a separate display. The HUD systems projects data, images, and supporting information to driver or the viewer in such a way that the viewer can view both the outside world and the information simultaneously. Initially, the HUD displays were prominently deployed in aviation industry seeking deployment specifically in military aircrafts. Later, the HUD displays were hosted on to civil aircrafts by means of a secondary screen. In recent times, HUD system finds applications in dynamic application arenas including automobile windscreens, motorcycle helmets where the data is displayed on the visor.

Nowadays, numerous luxury car manufactures such as Daimler AG and BMW AG have started incorporating HUD displays in their premium automobile models. Imminent future is expected to witness standardization of these HUD systems as they help in reducing accident proportion and ensure safer driving. HUD displays are even deployed in numerous gaming applications that seek deployment in conjunction with augmented reality technology. In the coming years, the automotive sector will endure to be the major contributor to the HUD market, nevertheless, the solicitation of HUDs in the wearables segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The demand from the automotive vertical and the increasing growth opportunities in the wearables sector are driving the growth of the HUD market. Automotive manufacturers are concentrating on ensuring HUD systems design, and economic assessment capability of deployment in basic & mid-segment cars.

The key industry participants include BAE Systems, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Elbit Systems, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch LLC, and YAZAKI Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Industry Outlook



4 Head-Up Display Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Head-Up Display Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Competitive Landscape



BAE Systems

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Elbit Systems

Visteon Corporation

YAZAKI Corporation

Robert Bosch LLC

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

