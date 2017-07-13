Clinical Decision Support Systems Evolve to Become the Core of the Data-driven Healthcare Ecosystem

Clinical surveillance, interoperable EHRs, and population health applications offer strong growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Health team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Technical and regulatory disruptions are transforming the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market in the United States (U.S.). The advent of meaningful use and changing documentation requirements to achieve reimbursement are creating a complex and connected CDS infrastructure that includes digital workflow, electronic health records (EHRs) and point-of-care solutions. EHRs are expected to be the hub for CDSS as growing volumes of patient data from a variety of sources will encourage workflow improvements to enable patient surveillance at the point-of-care. These systems will further evolve to include the reservoir of patient data needed to develop predictive analytics and enhance the performance of population health systems.

"The introduction of value-based reimbursements and quality performance measures will increase the value of evidence-based data to document a clinical rationale and support medical decision making," said Digital Health Principal Analyst Victor Camlek. "Essentially, the CDSS market will comprise a wide array of companies, ranging from established clinical content providers to vendors of medical devices, analytical services, and workflow tools. This emerging ecosystem will encourage alliances and merger/acquisition activity, and underscore the necessity for a dedicated CDSS infrastructure vital to improving patient outcomes."

US Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, Forecast to 2021, new analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Digital Health Growth Partnership Service program, examines the latest trends impacting the U.S. CDSS space, drivers and restraints, and revenue forecasts across major segments.

The overall U.S. CDSS market is expected to be worth $4.97 billion in 2021. Key growth opportunities will involve:

Enhancing EHRs by including CDS data and working toward fully interoperable EHRs;

Extending CDSS to population health systems by feeding in actionable data;

Refining and advancing clinical surveillance technology; and

Including access to patients who will benefit from the ability to retrieve accurate and relevant data pertaining to their medical condition that will encourage improved adherence and outcomes.

"The challenge will be to make CDSS a resource that is appropriate for all stakeholders that is compliant with privacy and security guidelines, and flexible enough to function in a constantly evolving healthcare regulatory environment," noted Camlek.

Frost & Sullivan's CDSS study segments the market into evidence (content), analytics, workflow, and point-of-care solutions such as EHR, connected medical devices, clinical surveillance, and computable multi-parameter platforms. It also discusses market shares and competitive characteristics of major vendors like:

Traditional content providers, such as Wolters Kluwer, Hearst Health (Zynx Health and FDB), and Elsevier;

Associations, such as the American College of Radiology (ACR);

EHR companies, such as EPIC and Meditech;

Medical device vendors, such as IBM Watson (Truven), Philips, and Siemens Healthineers; and

Startups like Motive Medical Intelligence, which focus on interoperability.

