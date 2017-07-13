EPAM Systems, Inc: EPAM and censhare Partner to Increase the Value of Digital Marketing Solutions Through Better Interoperability

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has been named censhare's first Global Premium Partner. Through the partnership, EPAM and censhare clients can manage digital assets and product information and integrate them with existing systems to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end digital marketing solution with better interoperability.

"In this constant state of disruption, our clients are always looking for innovative and efficient ways to handle the increasing volume of assets and information. With censhare's advanced product information and digital asset management software and EPAM's global expertise in end-to-end consulting, analytics and digital orchestration, our clients can employ digital marketing platforms that generate insights, streamline operations and speed time-to-market," said Jason Harman, SVP, Head of Global Business Development, EPAM. "We look forward to working with censhare and expanding our digital capabilities and global footprint across Europe, the US and APAC."

To remain competitive, today's businesses need to modernize the digital experience across platforms and channels. By leveraging DAM and PIM systems that integrate with existing technology platforms, companies can more easily connect assets, increase efficiency, and deliver more relevant information and products to their customers.

"Our success to date has been based on our reputation for customer satisfaction, to achieve this we have understood that it's not just about creating a great software product, but a focus and passion on solving our client's challenges through the excellence of the implementation team," said Dieter Reichert, CEO, censhare AG. "To this end, I am delighted we have developed a strategic, global partnership with EPAM, enabling us to accelerate our international growth with a talented global team that clearly shares our values and commitment to our client's success."

For more information about the digital platform engineering and software development services that EPAM provides, please visit www.epam.com. For more information about censhare's digital experience platform, please visit www.censhare.com.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies (https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2017/05/23/fastest-growing-public-tech-companies-in-2017/#69184c5b1ea7), as a top information technology services company on FORTUNE'S 100 Fastest Growing Companies (http://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/), and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency (http://digitalagencies.econsultancy.com/). Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ (http://www.epam.com/) and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS (https://twitter.com/EPAMSYSTEMS) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/epam-systems).

About censhare

censhare are a universal, smart content management software vendor that provides a content and marketing platform to global brands such as Dyson, Jaguar Land Rover, IKEA, Kohls and Hearst Media Group that has enabled their digital transformation into providing multi-channel, multi-language, personalized communication to their audiences. Learn more at http://censhare.com (http://censhare.com/).

