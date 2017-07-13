After its 1.5 GW tender stirred unprecedented interest among developers attracting technical bids of 3.7 GW, the Tamil Nadu utility is now set to sign PPAs at the rate of INR 3.47 (~$0.054)/kWh for a period of 25 years.

In the wake of what appears to be its most successful tender to date, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) is now set to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1.5 GW of solar at INR 3.47 (~$0.054)/kWh, with NLC India, a state-owned mining company, emerging as the biggest winner with 709 MW.

"All the bidders are willing to sign the PPA at Rs.3.47 (~$0.054)/kWh, the lowest price quoted in the 1,500 MW tender," said a TANGEDCO official, as reported by Mercom Capital.

Due to its poor reputation for late payments and curtailment, two of TANGEDCO's previous tenders were undersubscribed. Namely, ...

